Karnataka: Mob attacks police trying to rescue cattle from illegal slaughter

On Saturday (April 16), a frenzied mob pelted stones at the police in a bid to stop them from raiding illegal cattle slaughterhouses. The incident took place in the Allipura village in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka.

The matter came to light after the GauGyan Foundation, an NGO which works to prevent the illegal slaughter of bovine animals, posted about it on social media. In a tweet, it had informed that about 150 cows and bulls were kept for illegal slaughter and how cattle and their hides, organs and blood could be spotted in the vicinity of the police station.

“The activity is going on near 4 mosques in the area. Our team has reached the ground with police officials, however, cattle have started to be whisked away from other spots due to lax police action,” the NGO had further added.

In a video shared by GauGyan Foundation, several burqa-clad women were seen harassing the police who had gone to the site to prevent illegal cattle slaughter. While refusing to co-operation, the mob began obstructing the cops in the line of duty.

“Mob led by burqa-clad women gathering, threatening of violence and obstructing Karnatakapolice for their action against brutality on, and illegal slaughter of gaumatas and nandis. Are they above the law?” it inquired.

In another video shared by the NGO, it could be seen that the cows were kept in poor condition and were being readied for slaughter. Meanwhile, a mob of men and women had gathered at the site and destroyed the vacuum pipe of the truck that was used to rescue the bovine animals.

It added, “Mob has gathered, they have broken the vacuum pipe of one of the trucks in which rescued gauvansh were loaded – brakes have been failed. Volunteers and cops surrounded by the mob.”

The vehicle in which the NGO members were travelling came under the attack of the mob. They pelted stones and broke the glass panes of a police vehicle. However, the GauGyan Foundation members, with the help of the cops, were able to rescue the bovine animals and escape unhurt.

“Brave action by Chikbellapura police! All gauvansh and volunteers are out safely. We thank the police for rescuing the gauvansh and our volunteers from the murderous mob,” the NGO thanked the police in a tweet.

The GauGyan Foundation had also shared visuals of the police car, which came under the attack of the vicious mob.

Opindia had earlier reported how Muslim residents of Byndoor in Udupi district had boycotted fishermen at the Gangolli fishing port after they had taken part in a mega Padayatra organised to protest against illegal theft and slaughter of cows in October last year.

Several fisherwomen had participated in the protest, irking the local Muslims. Hence, in retaliation, members of the Muslim community had enforced a ban on purchasing fishes from these fisherfolks from Gangolli. In response, the locals stood in solidarity with the fisherfolks and had extended moral support to the fisherwomen of Gangolli.

On the other hand, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal (BD) took strong exceptions to the decision of a particular community for boycotting fish purchases from Gangolli fishing port.

The workers of the local cashew factory had also extended unequivocal support to the fisherwomen at Gangolli fish market during the incident and instilled confidence in them. They had assured the fish vending women that Hindus from different villages would come to Gangolli to purchase fish.