The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Mumbai branch, has sprung into action after it received an email with a threat to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to reports, the anonymous email sender said that the conspiracy has been hatched and is waiting to be executed.

He wrote that many terror organizations are a part of the plan and that at least 20 sleeper cells have been activated on February 28 to carry out the execution.

The sender further added that these sleeper cells are in possession of 20kg RDX.

Image via Zee News

He told the agency that he is going to commit suicide so that this conspiracy could not be exposed.

The sender issued an open challenge to the security agency to try to stop him as he wrote, “I will kill more than 20 million people.”

The NIA’s Mumbai branch, which received the email, stated that it has shared it with various other agencies. The cyber security agency is currently attempting to determine the IP address from which the email was sent.

It may be recalled that in the year 2020, the NIA had received a three-word email that issued a direct threat to the PM, stating “Kill Narendra Modi”.

The email dated August 8 was received from the ‘[email protected]’ id. Sources in the security establishment had said that the origin of the email had been tracked to a location outside India.

The National Investigation Agency had then roped in the Multi-Agency Coordination Centre (MAC), which has senior representatives from R&AW, Intelligence Bureau, and the Defence Intelligence Agencies, to investigate the matter.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had said that it is treating the matter “seriously” and had asked the Special Protection Group, which is responsible for the protection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to remain on high alert.