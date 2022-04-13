Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Protest against Karauli anti-Hindu violence: BJYM President Tejasvi Surya, state BJP leaders detained by Rajasthan police on the way

"Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan. The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami Shobha yatra & the unwillingness of the congress govt to act against the aggressors is deplorable", Surya had tweeted earlier.

On Wednesday, April 13, BJYM President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya was detained by the Rajasthan police while he was on the way to Karauli to participate in the BJP’s Nyay Yatra against the anti-Hindu violence that occurred on April 2.

As per reports, Tejasvi Surya, BJP Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and several other leaders were detained at the Dausa border by the Rajasthan police and were prevented from reaching Karauli.

“We will go to Karauli at any cost. We will go there peacefully. If they arrest us, let them.” Surya said to the crowd.

The BJP has planned to hold a protest march in Karauli calling it ‘Nyay Yatra’. BJP leaders have stated that the Congress government in Rajasthan has failed to maintain law and order in the state.

“Section 144 is not in place where we are now. It’s our constitutional right to go to Karauli. This dictatorial govt is snatching our rights, which is why we are protesting,” Surya stated.

“Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan. The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami Shobha yatra & the unwillingness of the congress govt to act against the aggressors is deplorable”, Surya had tweeted earlier.

