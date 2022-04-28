UP Police remove over 11,000 loudspeakers, 35,000 lower volume as per guidelines: Details

The Uttar Pradesh Police has removed over 11,000 loudspeakers from religious places across the state. The volume of 35,000 loudspeakers has been reduced to the permissible levels as per the guidelines. The action by the UP Police is being taken based on the CM Yogi Adityanath-led state government’s order in which all states were asked to comply with the UP Pollution Control Board on loudspeakers by April 30.

The maximum number of loudspeakers (2,395) was removed from Lucknow. Other cities that saw the maximum impact of the order were Gorakhpur (1,788), Varanasi (1,366), Meerut (1,204), Prayagraj (1,172) and Bareilly (1070). Lucknow topped in terms of reducing the volume of the loudspeakers (7,397) as well. Other prominent cities on the list include Bareilly (6,257), Meerut (5,976), Gorakhpur (5561) and Varanasi (2,417).

Additional Director General (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said, “A statewide drive is being undertaken to remove loudspeakers from religious places and set their volume within permissible limits. As part of this exercise, 10,923 loudspeakers were removed, and the volume of 35,221 others was reduced to permissible limits so far.”

Speaking to Republic Media, he said, “We are following the high court, which has set the specific decibel for loudspeakers. The order regarding this has been sent to district administrations. A committee has been formed to look after this. We are also talking to religious leaders as most of the loudspeakers are mounted at religious places. The drive has received a positive response.”

Last week, CM Yogi held a meeting with senior officials to discuss the law and order situation in the state. CM Yogi said that while everyone has the right and freedom to follow the religion of their choice but they should ensure that while worshipping in the method they like, others should not get disturbed. He said, “Though microphones can be used, make sure the sound does not come out of any premises. Other people should not face any problem.”

After the order was issued by the state government, many religious leaders from both Hindu and Muslim communities agreed to reduce the volume of the loudspeakers. The first one to bring down the volume was Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. They decided not to broadcast the famous ‘Manglacharan Aarti’ that was played every day for an hour from 5 AM on the loudspeaker at Bhagwat Bhawan on the temple premises.

Later, Shaktipeeth Devipatan Tulsipur Temple in Balrampur reportedly removed three out of four loudspeakers from its premises and reduced the volume of the remaining loudspeaker as per the guidelines. Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur also lowered the volume of the loudspeakers. Rajeshwari Temple and Kali Paltan Temple in Meerut also agreed to follow the guidelines and act accordingly. Similar steps have been taken in Kanpur and Ayodhya by the temple authorities.

On the other hand, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam, Eidgah, had said directives had been issued to all Sunni mosques to reduce the volume of the loudspeakers. He said, “We have directed all the mosques here to limit the sound of loudspeakers to ensure that it does not come out of the premises.”