Germany recognises Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, removes testing requirements for travel from next month
Germany recognises Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, removes testing requirements for travel from next month

Following the recognition, there will be no more checks for Covid vaccination or testing for travelling to Germany from any country that is not a virus-variant region from next month.

OpIndia Staff
Covaxin
29

Germany has become the latest country to recognise Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin for travel to the country starting June 1.

According to the reports, the German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner, on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that the German government has decided to recognise WHO-listed Covaxin for travels to Germany starting June 1. He also added that the Germany Embassy in India has been pushing very actively for such a decision.

Following the recognition, there will be no more checks for Covid vaccination or testing for travelling to Germany from any country that is not a virus-variant region from next month. Covaxin will officially be recognised effective June 1.

Earlier in November, the World Health Organization (WHO) had issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for COVAXIN, adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated for the prevention of Covid-19. WHO’s EUL procedure assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines and is a prerequisite for COVAX vaccine supply. 

The recognition also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer Covid-19 vaccines.

“This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic,” said Dr Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products said.

Earlier, the United Kingdom had recognised India’s indigenous Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin as valid in the country.

Covaxin for minors

In April, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted an emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Covaxin for the age group of 6-12 years.

In a statement, the Hyderabad-based Pharma company Bharat Biotech had said that it had conducted phase II/III, open-label, and multicenter studies to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of Covaxin in healthy children and adolescents in the 2-18 age group.

The company said that the clinical trials conducted in the pediatric population between June 2021 to September 2021 have shown robust safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity.

Covaxin is a ready-to-use liquid vaccine, stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius, with 12 months shelf life and a multi-dose vial policy.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

