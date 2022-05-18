For the last two months, the so-called Qutub Minar in Delhi has been in the news across the country, as there are reports of idols of gods and goddesses and various symbols related to Hinduism and Jainism being found here. According to the reports, a pillar of the disputed structure currently known as Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque in the so-called Qutub Minar complex has a statue. There was an attempt to identify it for years, but now archaeologist Dharamveer Sharma has identified this idol as that of Narasimha Bhagwan and devotee Prahlad.

Dharamveer Sharma, who has been the regional director of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), claims that the statue dates back to the period of the Pratihara kings in the eighth-ninth centuries. It was being tried to be identified for years, and after a lot of effort now the archaeologist has identified this statue.

It is being claimed that the idol is 1200 old, and it dates back to the time of the Pratihara kings or King Anangpal. It has been identified by Dharamveer Sharma, former regional director of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). He claimed that the idol dates back to the eighth or ninth century. At that time it was the regime of the Pratihara kings and King Anangpal I. Mihir Bhoja has been the most majestic king among the Pratihara kings. The photographs of this idol have been sent to the expert archaeologists of the country for special study. He said that this is the rarest idol of Lord Narasimha.

Renowned archaeologist Sharma said, “So far we have been seeing only the statue of Lord Narsinmha in which Hiranyakashyapu is shown to be kept on his knee and the Asura is shown to be being ripped off by Lord Narasimha with his nails. But in this idol, it is shown that when the angry Lord Narsinmha killed Hiranyakashyapu, the earth started burning due to his anger. The gods then prayed to the devotee Prahlada because he was the beloved of Lord Narsimha and he only could calm the anger of Lord Narasimha. Prahlad then started praying to Lord Narsinmha. So pleased, Lord Narsinmha took Prahlad on his lap and calmed down.”

Dharamvir Sharma has been the regional in-charge of the excavation in Delhi. Talking about the idol, Tarun Vijay, chairman of the National Monuments Authority, said that the statue identified in the Qutub Minar is amazing. This idol is a point of special attraction for the religious and researching community. The photographs of this idol have been sent to the expert archaeologists of the country for special study.

It is notable that Narasimha Puja is performed with great devotion all over India. All the special pujas of Lord Jagannath in Puri are performed in the nearby Narasimha Temple. Lord Narasimha is also a symbol of punishing the evil and the decorum breaker in every situation.