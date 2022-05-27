Friday, May 27, 2022
Love Jihad in Karnataka: Hindu woman consumes rat poison to end her life after Azeez sexually abused and pressurised her to accept Islam

The family of Shilpa has alleged that Azeez, a resident of Koteshwar, had sexually abused her by promising to marry her. Later, he had also blackmailed her into converting to Islam by capturing obscene videos of her.

Shilpa Devadiga with Azeez/ Image Source: Suvarna
In a deplorable incident, a young Hindu woman from Kundapura of Udupi district of Karnataka has died after consuming rat poison after a Muslim man named Azeez cheated on her after promising to marry her.

According to the reports, the 25-year-old Shilpa Devadiga, a resident of the Uppinakudru village near Kundapur city, died on Wednesday after consuming rat poison.

The family of Shilpa has alleged that Azeez, a resident of Koteshwar, had sexually abused her by promising to marry her. Later, he had also blackmailed her into converting to Islam by capturing obscene videos of her.

Azeez, who is married to a Muslim woman named Salma, had allegedly trapped Shilpa into entering into a relationship with him. Azeez had maintained an affair with Shilpa for over three years and sent her messages promising to marry her.

He had also captured obscene videos of her and used them to threaten her when she refused to convert. The family has accused Azeez’s wife, Salma, of forcing her to convert to Islam.

According to police, Shilpa worked in a garment shop for three years. She met Azeez at tutorials before she joined the work. He often called her to his house. However, he later refused to marry her. Azeez had recently visited Shilpa’s workplace and abused her.

Hurt by rejection, Shilpa had consumed rat poison on May 23. Two days later, she died at KMC hospital in Manipal.

The police have accessed a letter written by Shilpa in which she has explained the love and emotions she had for Azeez. In the letter, Shilpa said that men love only for outer looks, however, they act the drama of love only to pass the time. They do everything, and at last say I hate you, the letter said.

Following the death of Shilpa, Hindu activists have alleged that the case was an act of ‘Love Jihad’. They alleged Azeez had asked Shilpa to convert after she had asked him to marry. On her objection, he threatened her with releasing her videos on social media. 

Hindu activist organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad has alleged that Shilpa Devadiga of Kundapur did not die due to suicide but was slaughtered in the name of ‘Love Jihad’. They have demanded the immediate arrest of Azeez and his wife.

“The investigation of the case should be handed over to CID and should provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family of Shilpa,” urged Dinesh Mendon, district secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

