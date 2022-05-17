Tuesday, May 17, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMadhya Pradesh: Communal clashes break out in Neemuch after row over installation of Hanuman...
News Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Communal clashes break out in Neemuch after row over installation of Hanuman idol near a mosque

Hindus and Muslims living in the area came face to face on Monday night after Muslims opposed the installation of a Hanuman idol near a mosque in the area.

OpIndia Staff
Communal violence erupted in Neemuch over installation of a Hanuman statue
5

Communal tension gripped Neemuch town in the Malwa region in Madhya Pradesh after an incident of fierce stone-pelting and arson was reported on Monday, May 16. According to reports, Hindus and Muslims living in the area came face to face on Monday night after Muslims opposed the installation of a Hanuman idol near a mosque in the area.

According to reports, a new Hanuman statue was installed near the mosque following which, people from both the communities gathered at the spot and an altercation ensued. The matter soon escalated and took a violent turn. People from both sides began pelting stones at each other. Many vehicles were vandalized and incidents of arson were also reported.

While no fatalities have been reported so far, a person is reported to have been injured in the clash and is currently undergoing treatment. To control the situation, prohibitory orders under section 144 have been implemented in the area. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Neemuch Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Kumar Verma was quoted by ANI as saying, “Some people had placed an idol of Lord Hanuman near a dargah which lead to a clash between the two groups in the old Kachari area. During the clash, some persons pelted stones damaging 3-4 motorcycles, but nobody was injured. The adequate police force has been deployed.”

“By identifying the miscreants through CCTV cameras and other means, the police will take action. Strict action will be taken on those who spread rumors,” he added

The SP also confirmed that a total of 4 FIRs have been registered, one on the complaint of the Muslim community, 2 from the Hindu community, and a suo moto FIR in the case.

When asked about the mosque being desecrated in the ensuing ruckus, as claimed by some media houses, SP Verma said that the police hadn’t ascertained that as yet. “We are looking at the CCTVs to identify the miscreants who desecrated the mosque,” said SP Verma.

Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh uses the communal clash in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh to play dirty politics

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, against whom multiples FIRs were registered for spreading fear and hysteria by sharing a fake Tweet in the aftermath of the Khargone violence, has once again taken to Twitter on Tuesday to use the aforementioned incident to malign the BJP govt in the state and score political brownie points.

Essentially, in his long series of Tweets, the Congress leader sought to imply that the Hanuman statue was erected illegally near the mosque and that the Hindus in the area were to be blamed. He also used the opportunity to attack the district administration, implying that it is not performing to its full potential due to state government pressure.

FIR registered against Congress’ Digvijaya Singh for fake tweet on Khargone violence

Prior to this, another incident of communal clashes was reported from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh where, on April 10, Islamists unleashed mayhem on Hindu devotees during the Ram Navami procession. The Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh had then too, posted pictures on Twitter showing youths hoisting a saffron flag at a mosque and had falsely claimed that they were part of the violence that broke out in Khargone during a Ram Navami procession. Along with the image, Digvijaya Singh questioned whether the “Khargone administration allowed a procession with weapons?”

Following his Tweet, a total of nine first information reports (FIR) had been registered against the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth etc.); 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 465 (forgery) and other counts.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

IMF, which predicted India cannot become a $5 trillion economy before 2028-2029, changes its forecast: Reports

OpIndia Staff -

Manhar Singh sentenced to CCO for his role in Harris Park Khalistani brawl, Australian Hindu Association reveals ‘unpublished details’

OpIndia Staff -

CBI raids Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, accused of facilitating visas to Chinese nationals during UPA-2

OpIndia Staff -

Petrol stock for single day, 15 hrs a day power cuts expected: Sri Lanka PM’s series of tweets should be cautionary tale for ‘freebie...

OpIndia Staff -

Scratch a ‘vivadit dhancha’, find a Mandir: A list of Hindu temples destroyed over centuries of Islamic rule where masjids and dargahs stand now

Anurag -

Kannada actress Chethana Raj dies at 21 after undergoing ‘fat-free’ cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, parents accuse doctors of negligence

OpIndia Staff -

‘Excited to be interviewed by the one who interviewed notorious militant Bitta Karate’, Vivek Agnihotri to speak with journalist Manoj Raghvanshi on the new...

OpIndia Staff -

‘We only censor the Right but not the Left, nobody liked capitalist Musk taking over’: Twitter engineer admits in viral video

OpIndia Staff -

‘We still prosecute temple heritage loot as house theft, need strict antiquity laws’: Vijay Kumar, the co-founder of India Pride Project speaks to OpIndia

Pallav -

Rahul Bhat was anything but a ‘Sanghi’: How his murder shows the ‘political’ problem of Kashmir is nothing but a cover for Jihad

Suyash Sherekar -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,937FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com