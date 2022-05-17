Communal tension gripped Neemuch town in the Malwa region in Madhya Pradesh after an incident of fierce stone-pelting and arson was reported on Monday, May 16. According to reports, Hindus and Muslims living in the area came face to face on Monday night after Muslims opposed the installation of a Hanuman idol near a mosque in the area.

According to reports, a new Hanuman statue was installed near the mosque following which, people from both the communities gathered at the spot and an altercation ensued. The matter soon escalated and took a violent turn. People from both sides began pelting stones at each other. Many vehicles were vandalized and incidents of arson were also reported.

While no fatalities have been reported so far, a person is reported to have been injured in the clash and is currently undergoing treatment. To control the situation, prohibitory orders under section 144 have been implemented in the area. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Neemuch Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Kumar Verma was quoted by ANI as saying, “Some people had placed an idol of Lord Hanuman near a dargah which lead to a clash between the two groups in the old Kachari area. During the clash, some persons pelted stones damaging 3-4 motorcycles, but nobody was injured. The adequate police force has been deployed.”

“By identifying the miscreants through CCTV cameras and other means, the police will take action. Strict action will be taken on those who spread rumors,” he added.

The SP also confirmed that a total of 4 FIRs have been registered, one on the complaint of the Muslim community, 2 from the Hindu community, and a suo moto FIR in the case.

When asked about the mosque being desecrated in the ensuing ruckus, as claimed by some media houses, SP Verma said that the police hadn’t ascertained that as yet. “We are looking at the CCTVs to identify the miscreants who desecrated the mosque,” said SP Verma.

Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh uses the communal clash in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh to play dirty politics

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, against whom multiples FIRs were registered for spreading fear and hysteria by sharing a fake Tweet in the aftermath of the Khargone violence, has once again taken to Twitter on Tuesday to use the aforementioned incident to malign the BJP govt in the state and score political brownie points.

Essentially, in his long series of Tweets, the Congress leader sought to imply that the Hanuman statue was erected illegally near the mosque and that the Hindus in the area were to be blamed. He also used the opportunity to attack the district administration, implying that it is not performing to its full potential due to state government pressure.

मैं प्रशासन के अधिकारियों से अनुरोध करूँगा आप भारतीय संविधान व क़ानून से जुड़े हुए हैं। किसी व्यक्ति या किसी राजनीतिक दल से जुड़े नहीं हैं। इतने दबाव में मत आइए। हमें मालूम है जिस मोहल्ले में यह घटना हुई है उसी में नीमच भाजपा के विधायक जी भी रहते हैं।

FIR registered against Congress’ Digvijaya Singh for fake tweet on Khargone violence

Prior to this, another incident of communal clashes was reported from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh where, on April 10, Islamists unleashed mayhem on Hindu devotees during the Ram Navami procession. The Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh had then too, posted pictures on Twitter showing youths hoisting a saffron flag at a mosque and had falsely claimed that they were part of the violence that broke out in Khargone during a Ram Navami procession. Along with the image, Digvijaya Singh questioned whether the “Khargone administration allowed a procession with weapons?”

Following his Tweet, a total of nine first information reports (FIR) had been registered against the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth etc.); 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 465 (forgery) and other counts.