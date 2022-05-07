In the Thane district situated near Mumbai in Maharashtra, Islamists terrorized people by waving swords, knives, and axes in public on Friday night. Five persons, including a woman, have been arrested in the case. On Saturday 7th May 2022, a police official said that the incident took place in Dahisar Mori and Thakurpara villages of Thane district.

Some of the miscreants waving arms in public were caught by people. After this, the police reached the spot and arrested them.

An officer from the Sheel Daighar police station said that between as late as 12.15 and 3.45 AM on Friday night, the arrested accused roamed these areas with swords, axes, and knives in their hands and they terrorized local residents. They banged and knocked on the doors of several houses and threatened the residents for no reason. This caused panic among the people.

Finally, some villagers showed courage and caught the accused and handed them over to the police, who later arrested them. The arrested accused have been identified as Javed Salim Sheikh, Dilwar Farid Sheikh, Shahid Naseer Sheikh, Saad Ahmed and Maria Javed Khan. A case has been registered against all of them under sections 143 (unlawful assembly) 147 (rioting), 148 (armed with deadly weapons) 323 (intentional hurt), 504 (intentionally provoking with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Arms Act.

According to the police, some more people are involved in the gang of these people, an attempt is being made to nab them. Their intention behind waving the weapon is also being ascertained.

The Thane district is the home to religiously sensitive places like Kalwa, Mumbra and Bhiwandi. Recently, an FIR had been registered against Popular Front of India (PFI) Mumbra President, Abdul Mateen Shekhani for organising an illegal gathering where he allegedly gave an inciting speech. Mumbra is a Muslim-dominated area of Thane rural in Maharashtra. The PFI leader was booked under IPC section 188 and sections 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.