In the clearest sign yet of the existence of a Hindu temple underneath the disputed Gyanvapi structure, new videos and photos surfaced online show Shivling inside the wuzukhana of the mosque, along with the motifs of Swastika, Trishul, Lotus and Hindu deities engraved on the walls of the basement.

The video, which is from inside the wuzukhana of the Gyanvapi mosque, shows a structure that bears a stark resemblance to a Shivling as has always been maintained by the Hindu side.

Besides Shivling, visuals from inside the mosque’s basement also show Trishul, Swastikas and Hindu motifs engraved on the walls of the basement, reinforcing the Hindu side’s stance that the mosque was built upon a Hindu structure.

It is worth noting that earlier today, the Varanasi district court heard an urgent application from the Hindu side seeking the handover of the Gyanvapi Survey report, including photos and videos. This came after the Muslim side had argued against making the survey report public.

The court agreed to hand over the survey report, which included videos and photos of the disputed structure, to all Hindu plaintiffs after taking an undertaking that they would not release the survey report in public before taking the court’s permission.

Disputed Gyanvapi structure sealed, CRPF deployed as Shivling found inside during survey

Earlier this month, a Shivling was reported to have been found inside the disputed structure at Gyanvapi mosque’s wuzukhana, the place where Muslims wash their hands and legs, and gargle before offering namaz. The reports came in the aftermath of a three-day videography survey of the disputed structure carried out by the authorities.

As reports of a Shivling surfaced, on the 16th of May, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered the sealing of the disputed Gyanvapi structure. The court stated in its order that the Shivling discovery is significant evidence and has directed the CRPF commandant to guard the complex and prevent Muslims from entering. After counsel Hari Shankar Jain representing the Hindu side informed the court that a Shivling had been discovered inside the Gyanvapi premises during the survey, the court took this decision.

The court further ordered that the District Magistrate and the Police Commissioner should contribute to securing the place. Advocate Hari Shankar Jain made the request to secure the premises after a Shivling was found inside the premise. Madan Mohan Yadav, another lawyer representing the Hindu side, said the Shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter and is in the direction where Nandi is facing, as is customary.