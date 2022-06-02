Day after Arvind Kejriwal ‘inspected’ water treatment plant, toxic foam floats on Yamuna river: How empty promises have been made since 2015

On June 2, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna river in Delhi. As per news agency ANI, the foam was visible from ITO Delhi.

#WATCH Toxic foam floats on the surface of Yamuna river; visuals from ITO in Delhi pic.twitter.com/TUa2QMLsqe — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

The visuals, which are now going viral on social media, appear a day after Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal announced he had visited Coronation Sewage Treatment Plant. In a tweet, he said, “We are committed to cleaning the Yamuna. Inspected coronation plant today. Country’s largest plant – 70 MGD. Fully automatic. It is a wonderful plant.”

यमुना साफ़ करने के लिए हम प्रतिबद्ध हैं। आज कॉरॉनेशन प्लांट का इन्स्पेक्शन किया। देश का सबसे बड़ा प्लांट – 70 MGD. Fully automatic. बेहद शानदार प्लांट है। https://t.co/TORDR4zXe0 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 1, 2022

In an earlier tweet, he had said that his government is “committed to the clear Yamuna by 2025”, and the work in this regard was going at war footing. Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has promised multiple times that his government would clean the Yamuna river and gave different deadlines. However, the situation did not change much since he became Chief Minister of Delhi.

Netizens react to announcement to clean Yamuna by Arvind Kejriwal

Several netizens reacted to the announcement made by Arvind Kejriwal that his government would clean the Yamuna by 2025. They shared his old promises where he had given different deadlines for the same.

BJP Delhi Spokesperson Sarika A Jain said, “You have promised to clean the Yamuna in 2014. Your promises have been going on since 2014, and now they have reached 2025, but they never get fulfilled. So keep making a fool out of the public as this is your job. Have some shame.”

फर्जीवाल जी 2014 में यमुना साफ करने का वादा था ,फिर वो झूठा था । तुम्हारा वादा 2014 से चले आ रहा है और अब 2025 तक पहुच गया है लेकिन पुरा कभी नही होगा पब्लिक को पागल बनाते रहो तुम्हारा यही काम है ।

शर्म करो । https://t.co/mCiXXP5OiR — Sarika A Jain 🇮🇳 (@SarikaJainBJP) June 1, 2022

Twitter user Manish Soni shared a video compilation of Kejriwal where he promised to provide tap water to every household by 2019. Notably, countless reports have been published about water scarcity and dirty water supply in Delhi, but the Delhi Jal Board has failed to rectify the problems faced by the public. He said, “We know Kejriwal speaks only truth. Here is an example.”

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी हमेशा कट्टर सच बोलते हैं यह वीडियो तो एक छोटा सा उदाहरण है pic.twitter.com/I3DrqpvcsE — Mahesh Soni (@MaheshS50103168) June 1, 2022

Another Twitter user Anil Kumar said, “70MGD was planned by the previous Gov, and it was delayed by you. The plant is small compared to the level of pollution in the Yamuna, and do you know Delhi people are drinking unhealthy treated sewage water diluted with raw water.”

70MGD was planned by previous Gov and it was delayed by you. The plant is small compare to level to pollution in Yamuna and do you know Delhi people are drinking unhealthy treated sewage water diluted with raw water. — Anil kumar (@anilkalonia) June 1, 2022

Netizen Munish Dogra said, “It is an awesome stunt. For the last seven years, you have been trying to clean the Yamuna, and every year, you renew the promise. Everything is in front of the public.”

बेहद शानदार स्टंट है,

पीछले 7 सालों से यमुना जी की सफ़ाई के लिए तन, मन और धन से प्रतिबंध हैं युगपुरुष जी हर साल इस वादे को renew करते है जनता के समक्ष। https://t.co/uDDkmKU0YV — MUNISH DOGRA (@ManuMunishDogra) June 1, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal keep extending the deadline to clear the Yamuna river

Since the beginning of his political career, Arvind Kejriwal has promised to clean the Yamuna river. Since then, he has renewed the promise with new deadlines multiple times.

The series of issuing dates after dates for cleaning the Yamuna by the Delhi government has been going on since the year 2015. Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2015 had promised to clean the Yamuna river within five years (by 2020). In the same year, he said, “After five years, we will bring every resident of Delhi to the Yamuna so that they can feel proud of the clean river.”

In November 2019, he said his government has planned to clean the Yamuna in the next four to five years, and people would be able to take a dip in it. In December same year, he promised the people attending his rally that by the next elections (scheduled in 2025), he would take the whole village for a dip in the Yamuna.

In January 2020, he again promised to get it cleaned in five years. He had promised to take a dip in the Yamuna himself.

Interestingly, toxic foam keeps appearing in the Yamuna river despite the promises made by the Delhi government. In November 2021, a bizarre visual made it to social media after the Delhi government tried to control toxic foam in the river with a hedge made out of bamboo sticks. Delhi Jal Board employees were seen sprinkling water on toxic foam to “clean the river”.