Thursday, June 2, 2022
HomeEditor's picksDay after Arvind Kejriwal 'inspected' water treatment plant, toxic foam floats on Yamuna river:...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Day after Arvind Kejriwal ‘inspected’ water treatment plant, toxic foam floats on Yamuna river: How empty promises have been made since 2015

OpIndia Staff
Toxic foam reappeared on Yamuna river
Txic foam was visoble on Yamuna river from ITO (image: ANI/TOI)
2

On June 2, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna river in Delhi. As per news agency ANI, the foam was visible from ITO Delhi.

The visuals, which are now going viral on social media, appear a day after Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal announced he had visited Coronation Sewage Treatment Plant. In a tweet, he said, “We are committed to cleaning the Yamuna. Inspected coronation plant today. Country’s largest plant – 70 MGD. Fully automatic. It is a wonderful plant.”

In an earlier tweet, he had said that his government is “committed to the clear Yamuna by 2025”, and the work in this regard was going at war footing. Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has promised multiple times that his government would clean the Yamuna river and gave different deadlines. However, the situation did not change much since he became Chief Minister of Delhi.

Netizens react to announcement to clean Yamuna by Arvind Kejriwal

Several netizens reacted to the announcement made by Arvind Kejriwal that his government would clean the Yamuna by 2025. They shared his old promises where he had given different deadlines for the same.

BJP Delhi Spokesperson Sarika A Jain said, “You have promised to clean the Yamuna in 2014. Your promises have been going on since 2014, and now they have reached 2025, but they never get fulfilled. So keep making a fool out of the public as this is your job. Have some shame.”

Twitter user Manish Soni shared a video compilation of Kejriwal where he promised to provide tap water to every household by 2019. Notably, countless reports have been published about water scarcity and dirty water supply in Delhi, but the Delhi Jal Board has failed to rectify the problems faced by the public. He said, “We know Kejriwal speaks only truth. Here is an example.”

Another Twitter user Anil Kumar said, “70MGD was planned by the previous Gov, and it was delayed by you. The plant is small compared to the level of pollution in the Yamuna, and do you know Delhi people are drinking unhealthy treated sewage water diluted with raw water.”

Netizen Munish Dogra said, “It is an awesome stunt. For the last seven years, you have been trying to clean the Yamuna, and every year, you renew the promise. Everything is in front of the public.”

Arvind Kejriwal keep extending the deadline to clear the Yamuna river

Since the beginning of his political career, Arvind Kejriwal has promised to clean the Yamuna river. Since then, he has renewed the promise with new deadlines multiple times.

The series of issuing dates after dates for cleaning the Yamuna by the Delhi government has been going on since the year 2015. Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2015 had promised to clean the Yamuna river within five years (by 2020). In the same year, he said, “After five years, we will bring every resident of Delhi to the Yamuna so that they can feel proud of the clean river.”

In November 2019, he said his government has planned to clean the Yamuna in the next four to five years, and people would be able to take a dip in it. In December same year, he promised the people attending his rally that by the next elections (scheduled in 2025), he would take the whole village for a dip in the Yamuna.

In January 2020, he again promised to get it cleaned in five years. He had promised to take a dip in the Yamuna himself.

Interestingly, toxic foam keeps appearing in the Yamuna river despite the promises made by the Delhi government. In November 2021, a bizarre visual made it to social media after the Delhi government tried to control toxic foam in the river with a hedge made out of bamboo sticks. Delhi Jal Board employees were seen sprinkling water on toxic foam to “clean the river”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,024FollowersFollow
26,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com