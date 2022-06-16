Thursday, June 16, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBihar: Jehanabad, Chhapra see vandalism and arson by youth protesting against Agnipath recruitment scheme...
CrimeGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Jehanabad, Chhapra see vandalism and arson by youth protesting against Agnipath recruitment scheme who claim they want to ‘protect the nation’

It is neither compulsory for the young men in the country to join the Agnipath scheme nor the regular recruitment into the military forces have been affected in any way. So it is clear that the young men running riots in Bihar are either ignorant about the scheme or have been motivated by some political forces to indulge in violent protests.

OpIndia Staff
Agnipath Protests
Protests in Bihar over Agnipath. Images: ANI
9

On Thursday, a rioting situation occurred in Bihar’s Jehanabad where young men claiming to protest against the Central Government’s Agnipath scheme indulged in vandalism and arson. Candidates who said they want to apply for the armed forces in Bihar halted a passenger train starting from Patna and created a ruckus at the railway station.

The agitators could also be seen throwing stones at the Police, which were controlled by the action of lathi-charge. In an incident, the mob ran so violently that it set a parked train on fire in Bihar’s Chhapra. Protests have spread widely in Bihar over the confusion over the recruitment process in the Armed Forces among youth in Bihar, Haryana and connected states.

As of now, The situation in Jehanabad remains tense after angered youth are staging violent demonstrations across the city with road and railway traffic left suspended. As reported by News agency ANI, the protestors could be seen giving calls to take back the Agnipath scheme. In the videos that have emerged, it could be seen that tyres were burnt to create unrest in the city.

In a video posted by Journalist Himanshu Singh, Youth could be seen halting a train by climbing over it. The protestors took it to the railway tracks to raise their demands, which have seriously affected the railway timings. In the video, a youth could be seen complaining that while a politician could rule for over five years, why should an Army personnel be restricted only for four years. “Where will we go thereafter?” he asks.

Besides, this law and order situation has been seriously affected in Bulandshahar, Chhapra, Arrah and Saharsa where students are flocking to the railway stations with sticks and stones with an intent to disrupt the railway traffic.

Widespread Protests and the confusion over the scheme

Ever since the Agnipath scheme was announced by the Central Government, it has been landed in controversy over the recruitment of Jawans in the forces. Aspiring candidates in Bihar have taken to violent protests and agitations to disrupt the law and order in the region.

While talking to ANI, an agitator from Jehanabad said, “Where will we go after working for only 4 years?… we will be homeless after 4 years of service. So we have jammed the roads; the country’s leaders will now get to know that people are aware,” he added.

The protestors are under the impression that the tenure of army service has been restricted to mere four years, which is not the case. Moreover, mainstream recruitments in the army will not be affected by the additional recruits through the 4-year Agnipath programme which is similar to a ‘tour of duty’ that is operational in the armed forces of several countries worldwide.

It is neither compulsory for the young men in the country to join the Agnipath scheme nor the regular recruitment into the military forces have been affected in any way. So it is clear that the young men running riots in Bihar are either ignorant about the scheme or have been motivated by some political forces to indulge in violent protests.

However, the intent of the protesting youth looks dubious as those claiming to serve the country through the armed forces are destroying public infrastructure and amenities, causing loss to the public.

The Agnipath Scheme

On June 14, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with the chiefs of three armed forces, launched the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces. Those who get enrolled in the armed forces under this scheme would be called Agniveers. The enrollment under the scheme will be open for both men and women for a four-year period, including the training.

Being an internship-kind of initiative, the Agnipath scheme would allow the patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the armed forces for a short period of four-year. Moreover, 25% of the candidates will be recruited as regular cadres after the end of four years after an exam.

It provides a regular salary for the duration of 4 years and a lumpsum amount of Rs 11.71 lakhs as a Seva Nidhi package that has a portion saved from the salaries, plus an equal amount contributed by the government for the entire period. The salary offered in the scheme is at par with most entry-level jobs for graduates. The scheme only acts as an additional option for those willing to join the Armed Forces and in no way does it hamper the traditional mainstream recruitment process.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAgniveer scheme, Agnipath recruitment scheme, Bihar violence
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Attacking Prophet Mohammed means death, Kamlesh Tiwari was killed after 5 years’: Islamic cleric issues threat over alleged blasphemy

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand stone quarry case: How a sitting CM approved mining licence for himself, granted forest & environment clearances to himself

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: ‘On sale’ posters come up outside almost 150 Hindu shops and houses after stone-pelting incident in Giridih, locals allege police apathy

OpIndia Staff -

Musician Vishal Dadlani tells Indian Muslims ‘they are loved’ after Islamists ask for beheading of Nupur Sharma over Prophet Muhammad remarks

OpIndia Staff -

NCPCR asks Police probe use of children in Kanpur violence, reports emerge that kids were fed Biryani to pelt stones & petrol bombs

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala’s Zeenat Banu hides gold in sanitary pad, Md Iqbal wraps gold in condom and puts in his rectum: Both arrested at Mangaluru airport

OpIndia Staff -

Prayagraj Violence: After bulldozing house of mastermind, UP govt to auction houses of absconding accused if they don’t surrender

OpIndia Staff -

Fake news peddler CJ Werleman share misleading old video to label Police as ‘Hindutva radicals,’ Islamists use it to threaten Hindus with bomb blasts

OpIndia Staff -

The Nupur Sharma fiasco and the Liberals: 9 ways how the Islamo-fascists and their ideological comrades have shot themselves in the foot

Ganesh R -

Tamil Nadu: Police arrest 24-year-old ABVP activist Karthi for sharing FB post in support of Nupur Sharma, charge him for promoting religious enmity

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,180FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com