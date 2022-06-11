Saturday, June 11, 2022
‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui mocks singer Justin Bieber’s facial paralysis, had earlier made fun of victims of the Godhra train burning tragedy

"Dear Justin Bieber, I can totally understand. Even here in India, right side not working properly," Faruqui tweeted a day after Islamists, regarded as the ideological partners of India's Left, went on a rampage in multiples cities and towns, issuing death threats to Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their comments on Prophet Muhammad.

OpIndia Staff
Munawar Faruqui Justin
Munawar Faruqui (L), Justin Bieber (R)
234

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui recently took to Twitter to make fun of singer Justin Bieber after he revealed he is diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a form of partial face paralysis. The singer said the right side of his face has been paralysed and because of it he cannot smile or blink.

However, Bieber’s medical condition did not stop Faruqui from making fun of the singer while also taking a dig at India’s Right.

“Dear Justin Bieber, I can totally understand. Even here in India, right side not working properly,” Faruqui tweeted a day after Islamists, regarded as the ideological partners of India’s Left, went on a rampage in multiples cities and towns across the country, issuing death threats to Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Munawar Faruqui Justin

Law and order situation across the country had deteriorated on Friday as Islamists ran riot, indulging in violent protests, vandalism and arson against what they perceived as an insult to their Prophet.

Justin Bieber takes to Instagram to reveal he is suffering from facial paralysis

Earlier yesterday, Bieber took to his Instagram and shared a video explaining about his illness. He said, “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move.”

“So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see,” he added.

Munawar Faruqui had mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra train burning incident, insulted Hindu Gods

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Faruqui has been insensitive in cracking his reprehensible jokes. He had made jokes about the horrifying 2002 Godhra train burning incident, when several Hindus, including women and children, were set ablaze alive by a Muslim mob.

During a show in April 2020, Munawar Faruqui mocked the 2002 Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by a Muslim mob. In a part of the clip that had gone viral on social media, one can hear him refer to the carnage as a fictional film ‘directed’ by Amit Shah and ‘produced’ by RSS.

“I was watching The Burning Train on TV. My father came and told me not to watch such nonsense and turned off the channel. I was like, ‘why so?’ He was like this is the video of Godhra kaand. And this is a news channel. I thought it is a movie directed by Amit Shah, and produced by RSS… I don’t know…,” he said. Munawar Faruqui then referred to the news about the 2002 Godhra carnage as a ‘cartoon’.

Faruqui had also mocked Hindu Gods during his ‘comedy’ gigs, which would have been called ‘blasphemy’ and elicited shouts of ‘sar tan se juda’ had he pulled off a similar kind of stunts with Islam and its Prophet. Recently, Islamists around the country have hit the streets, baying for the blood of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and dishing out death threats to her for making comments on Prophet Muhammad derived from authentic and reliable Islamic Hadiths.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

