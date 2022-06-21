Days after violent protests rocked Bihar over the newly launched Agnipath scheme, the State police conducted raids on the coaching centre and the residence of an online educator named Dr Motiur Rahman Khan.

Popularly known as Guru Rahman, he is accused of inciting violence at Danapur Railway station. On June 17 this year, a frenzied mob of army aspirants laid siege on the railway station and set trains on fire.

They damaged bikes, cycles, and benches and threw stalls on railway tracks. In the aftermath of the violence and vandalism, the police arrested 5 people for destroying public property.

Bihar | Police conducted raids at Guru Rahman’s residence and his coaching centre in Patna.



Guru Rahman is accused of Danapur Railway Station violence against #Agnipath scheme pic.twitter.com/nhMaaoS0bd — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

In his defence, Rahman claimed, “I was opposing Agnipath because children throughout the country were opposing it as neither anyone understood what the scheme is nor anyone tried explaining it. But I have always appealed for non-violence.”

Bihar | “I was opposing #Agnipath because children throughout the country were opposing it as neither anyone understood what the scheme is nor anyone tried explaining it. But I have always appealed for non-violence…,” said Danapur violence accused Guru Rahman pic.twitter.com/OJVsEcW4Ps — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

As per reports, the raid on Guru Rahman’s house and coaching centre was conducted by Bihar police in collaboration with the Income Tax Department. Times Now reported that the online educator had called for a ‘Kranti’ (revolution) in a social media post on June 17 (the day of violence at Danapur railway station).

He has been accused of inciting students to come out of their homes and hit the streets. In a video published on June 16 on a Youtube channel named ‘Live Cities Media Private Limited’, the online educator could be heard telling students to disrupt railway services.

He later corrected himself and appealed to not burn trains or indulge in violence and vandalism. Guru Rahman cast aspersions about the privatisation of the railway sector and also claimed that some of the ‘misguided’ Agniveers can wreak havoc on the country with ₹11 lac fund and arms training.

He called for the repetition of the JP Andolan of 1974. It may be recalled that Jayprakash Narayan had mobilised students in Bihar and held demonstrations against the misrule of the Bihar government.

“I am the son of Bihar. I will not run away. I extend my support to all protesting students,” Rahman was heard as saying. “The youth will topple the government,” he had warned.

After the orgy of violence engulfed the State of Bihar, Rahman was seen vehemently condemning the sad state of affairs during an interview with Bihar Tak.

He however discounted the role of army aspirants in acts of vandalism and arson and claimed that anti-social elements had instead infiltrated the peaceful movement.

As per an article by The Better India, Guru Rahman runs a coaching institute by the name of Adamya Aditi Gurukul. He reportedly prepares students for competitive exams and boasts of producing several IAS, IPS, IRS and CTO officers.

He holds a triple MA degree and a PhD in ancient history and culture. The online educator has also been conducting physical classes for the past 28 years. Rahman has a Hindu wife named Amita and two children, Adamya Aditi and Abhigyan Arjit.

He has named his coaching institute after his children. He claims to have taught over 10,000 students (who hail from underprivileged backgrounds) and takes between ₹11-₹100 rupees as fees. Guru Rahman is now under the scanner of the law enforcement authorities for his alleged role in inciting violence over the Agnipath scheme.

Role of influencers, coaching centres in provoking army aspirants

Opindia had earlier reported how influential Youtubers and coaching institutes from Bihar were adding fuel to the fire of unrest and chaos by weaponising misinformation and inciting aspirants to take to the street in protest.

A prominent journalist named Manish Kashyap, associated with Sach Tak News, was seen provoking students by falsely claiming that recruitment for the Agnipath scheme will be done through private agencies.

SK Jha, an educator who boasts of 6.8 lakh subscribers on Youtube, was seen fear-mongering students and asking them to emulate the JP Andolan of 1974. “Whoever has given the idea of this scheme to the government, I will make his effigy and burn it down… The State is under fire. We had given you the responsibility. Do your duty,” he had warned.

Another educator named Kajal, associated with Future Times coaching, also misled the students through a Youtube video. She claimed that the Indian government changed the definition of youth and narrowed it down to individuals between 17.5-21 years of age.

She also claimed that the youth recruited under the Agnipath scheme will be akin to a ‘short tour’. “You are brainwashing children,” she asserted. The educator also accused the Indian government of comprising security over petty politics.