The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is in the middle of an existential crisis as more than two-thirds of ruling MLAs have revolted against the alliance government. But surprisingly it is taking the decisions with an unmatched speed. Due to this, Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar has written a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and urged him to intervene as more than 160 government orders were passed in the 48 hours of the ongoing political crisis.

#Maharashtra: #BJP leader Pravin Darekar writes to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over govt’s ‘160 plus orders’ in a span of 48 hours amid ongoing crisis, says it raises suspicion and urges him to look into it to avoid misuse of funds.#Maharashtra #MVA pic.twitter.com/XvwhTw1Ynw — Pratik Mukane | प्रतिक मुकणे (@pratikmukane) June 24, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pravin Darekar is the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council of Maharashtra. He wrote a letter to the Governor on 24th June 2022. In this letter, he said, “I want to draw your attention to a very important issue. The political situation in the state has become unstable in the last three days. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed his will to tender his resignation after a great coup took place within Shiv Sena. It is also learned through the media that the Chief Minister has vacated the official residence.”

Pravin Darekar further wrote to Governor Koshyari, “In such a situation, a series of Government Orders are being passed one after the other in an indefinite manner. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is taking decisions like never before. Even a detailed report regarding this is published today in various media. More than 160 Government Orders have been passed within 48 hours. These decisions being taken in the name of development projects are only adding to the suspicion. Maha Vikas Aghadi’s government remained indecisive in the last two and half years and now suddenly it is releasing crores of rupees. Therefore, the situation is so serious and suspicious that you should immediately pay attention to this.”

Pravin Darekar’s letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Pravin Darekar also mentioned the corruption in the police department. He wrote, “Transfers are also being planned in the police department and many other important departments. It is known to you that the former home minister of the state had to go to jail in the grand corruption case of the police department. We request you to immediately intervene in this and stop this misuse of the public money considering larger interests of the Maharashtra state.”

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis – the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra – is in Delhi for the last two days. Eknath Shinde claimed on 24th June 2022 in the morning that he has gathered the support of more than 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 other independent MLAs. This makes him able to duck the anti-defection law and save the assembly membership of the MLAs in the Shinde camp.