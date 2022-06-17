Maharashtra police have claimed that former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma is untraceable and they are looking for her. Several FIRs have been filed in several police stations in Maharashtra against Nupur Sharma over her statements on Prophet Muhammad. She is presently untraceable and the police are unable to locate her, according to Maharashtra government officials.

According to media reports, Maharashtra police have stated that Nupur Sharma remained untraceable for many days after multiple complaints were made against her following her so-called offensive statements against Prophet Muhammad, which triggered countrywide violence by Muslims. The Mumbai Police had filed a case against Nupur Sharma in Pydhonie police station after receiving a complaint from Irfan Sheikh, the joint secretary of the Muslim organization Raza Academy.

Nupur Sharma has been asked to appear before the police on June 25 in Mumbai’s Pydhonie police station in connection with her allegedly offensive comment about Prophet Mohammed during a tv debate. The FIR was registered on charges of hurting religious feelings, promoting enmity, and causing public mischief.

According to Mumbai police, a team was dispatched to Delhi to interrogate Sharma about the complaints, but she was not found. In connection with the case, a squad of Mumbai police is on the search for the former BJP spokesperson. The Mumbai police, according to Maharashtra Home Ministry officials, have enough evidence to arrest Nupur Sharma in connection with the crime. The police team has been searching for her for five days in the national capital. It is notable that besides Mumbai, there have been multiple FIRs against Nupur Sharma at various places in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil also alleged that Delhi police were not cooperating in service summons to Nupur Sharma and locating her.

Apart from Mumbai police, FIRs have been filed against Nupur Sharma by Thane police, Bhiwandi police and Mumbra police, after complaints were registered against her.

The Kolkata Police have also filed FIRs against Nupur Sharma, based on a complaint by Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail. The Kolkata Police summoned her to give her testimony on 20th June 2022. Delhi and Hyderabad police have also filed FIR against Nupur Sharma.