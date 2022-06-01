On May 30, a third First Investigation Report (FIR) was registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Hyderabad for her alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a debate on a news channel.

Sharing the information, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Twitter, “FIR has been registered against BJP spokesperson who insulted Prophet Mohammed PBUH in Hyderabad under Cyber Crime PS.”

FIR has been registered against BJP spokesperson who insulted Prophet Mohammed PBUH in Hyderabad under Cyber Crime PS pic.twitter.com/ZjAaBKJmPm — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 31, 2022

The FIR registered by Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad, was registered under sections 153 (A), 504, 505(2) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint of one P Ravinder, who is a senior inspector (SI) at Cyber Crime PS dated May 30, 2022.

In his complaint, P Ravinder said, “I would like to bring to your kind notice that on 27-05-2022 a TV debate on Times Now news channel hosted by Navika Kumar wherein one Nupur Sharma maliciously started insulting the religion of Islam. She particularly used abusive words against Prophet Mohammed Insulting and abusing the Prophet hurts the sentiments of each and every Muslim, as he is the most cherished and revered symbol for Muslims.”

He further claimed that the remarks by Sharma were false and hurtful against the Prophet and religion of Islam and hurt the feelings of Muslims. He said, “By derisively insulting religious beliefs mentioned in the Holy Qur’an and stating that Prophet Mohammed married a 6-year old and was having sex with her at age 9, she not only hurt the feelings of Muslims but also created enmity between different sections of society. Nupur Sharma uttered those spiteful words against Prophet Mohammed, who is treasured greatly by all Muslims. Muslims cannot bear any insult against him. It has enraged and offended all Muslims as a community. Furthermore, she targeted beliefs and tenets of Islam with the intention of creating disharmony, feelings of enmity, hatred, ill-will between Muslims and non-Muslims.”

Owaisi cunningly shared another FIR filed against AIMIM (Inquilab) ‘s Qavi Abbasi for threatening Nupur Sharma.

FIR has also been registered against former BJP leader Qavi Abbasi of Inquilab party for threatening @NupurSharmaBJP. pic.twitter.com/vdW1aeeuM2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 31, 2022

Notably, he did not mention the full name of the current party name of Abbasi and wrote “former BJP leader”, and skipped ‘AIMIM’ in his tweet. Abbasi had left BJP in 2018. His party has announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore against Sharma. The FIR has been registered at Cyber Crime PS.”

Two FIRs were registered against Sharma

Earlier, two FIRs were registered against Sharma in Maharashtra. First FIR was registered based on the complaint of dubious Islamic organization Raza Academy on May 29. The second FIR was registered against her based on the complaint of one Mohammad Gurfan of Mumbra.

Islamists lead the attack on Nupur Sharma, BJP spokesperson

Following a debate on Times Now on the disputed Gyanvapi structure, propaganda website AltNews, which usually waters down crimes of Islamists, cofounder Mohammed Zubair dog-whistled an online mob against Sharma, accusing her of insulting Prophet Muhammad. He was supported by other Islamists, many of whom issued death and rape threats to her and her family.

During the debate, Nupur Sharma argued that since people are mocking the Hindu faith repeatedly, they can also mock other religions referring to Islamic beliefs. Taking that video out of context, Zubair shared it with his Twitter followers, declaring Nupur a rabid communal hatemonger and someone who can incite riots. So far, no action has been taken against Muhammad Zubair.