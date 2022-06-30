On June 29, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of Chief Minister ahead of the floor test scheduled for June 30. His resignation came within minutes of the Supreme Court’s orders allowing floor tests to be held in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Thackeray submitted his resignation to the Governor. A photograph of the resignation being submitted was shared by news agency ANI in which Aaditya Thackeray was standing just behind his father with a visibly ear-to-ear smile on his face.

Mumbai | Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation as Maharashtra CM accepted by Governor, who asked Uddhav to continue as CM until an alternate arrangement is made: Raj Bhavan pic.twitter.com/DAmyhO9kE4 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

The photograph amused netizens and they compared it to the photograph of Rahul Gandhi standing next to his mother, Sonia Gandhi, post-2014 Lok Sabha election defeat. In that photograph, Rahul was smiling ear-to-ear as well.

Twitter user Krunal_Goda said, “Spot the similarity.”

Political observer Rishi Bagree wrote that governments come and go but some things won’t change.

The resignation of Uddhav Thackeray came after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde announced the support of over 40 rebel party leaders with him. The rebel MLAs have arrived from Guwahati and are expected in the assembly today. In the last ten days, the political scene of Maharashtra changed completely following the unexpected victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in MLC elections as a result of cross-voting.