Thursday, June 30, 2022
‘Shiv Sena ka Pappu’: Aaditya Thackeray’s vacant smile during Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation leaves netizens amused

On June 29, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of Chief Minister ahead of the floor test scheduled for June 30. His resignation came within minutes of the Supreme Court's orders allowing floor tests to be held in the Maharashtra Assembly.

OpIndia Staff
Aaditya Thackeray's smile brings 'pappu' jokes
Aaditya Thackeray smiled for camera as his father submitted resignation from the post of CM (Image: ANI/Krunal_Goda)
Thackeray submitted his resignation to the Governor. A photograph of the resignation being submitted was shared by news agency ANI in which Aaditya Thackeray was standing just behind his father with a visibly ear-to-ear smile on his face.

The photograph amused netizens and they compared it to the photograph of Rahul Gandhi standing next to his mother, Sonia Gandhi, post-2014 Lok Sabha election defeat. In that photograph, Rahul was smiling ear-to-ear as well.

Twitter user Krunal_Goda said, “Spot the similarity.”

Twitter user Mehta Sanjay Chibber said, “May 19, 2014, and June 29 2022. Tale of Two Pappu’s. Both laughing at the time of defeat & Resignation?”

Another Twitter user IndoreWaleBhiya said, “Every dynasty has its own Rahul Gandhi.”

Twitter user Vishal said, “The comments by Anjana Om Kashyap were so right. Maharashtra Pappu. This reminded Rahul Gandhi in 2014.”

Political observer Rishi Bagree wrote that governments come and go but some things won’t change.

To his Tweet, Vishal Chheda said, “Sarkaar aati jaati rehti hai…par Pappu pratha bani rehni chaiye.”

Twitter user NayikaDevi shared another photograph of Rahul Gandhi where he was enjoying an ice cream after his defeat in a recent election. She wrote, “They both look high on something.”

To her Tweet, Mr Mysterious replied, “Pappu was also laughing at the similar situation,” and shared a photograph from 2014.

Twitter user BesuraTaansane said, “Someone please tell Aditya that Uddhavji is resigning here – not being sworn in.”

The resignation of Uddhav Thackeray came after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde announced the support of over 40 rebel party leaders with him. The rebel MLAs have arrived from Guwahati and are expected in the assembly today. In the last ten days, the political scene of Maharashtra changed completely following the unexpected victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in MLC elections as a result of cross-voting.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

