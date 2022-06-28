On Tuesday, Two Muslim men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur murdered a Hindu man, Kanhaiya Lal, over his post in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. After the gruesome incident happened in broad daylight, Udaipur’s district Collector, Tara Chand Meena has whitewashed the Islamist crime by saying ‘Criminals have no caste.”

While talking to news agency ANI, Tara Chand Meena said, “Criminals have no caste. The law is taking its course and the strictest action will be taken against the accused. Assistance will be provided to the victim’s family as much as possible. Action will be taken under the provisions which are there.”

Meena’s words have come at a time when two Islamists have killed a Hindu tailor, in his own shop, over a social media post. Their actions have been prompted after the victim earlier wrote a social media post in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma whose comments on Prophet Mohammed were used by Mohammed Zubair of Alt News to dog-whistle Islamists. To deny a religious angle in the case, when it is openly reflected, is nothing but hard bigotry on the part of the Rajasthan Government official.

On the other hand, the collector attempted to whitewash the act of Islamists after they themselves have taken the responsibility of the same, in the name of ‘Allah’. Moreover, to say that ‘Criminals have no caste’ gives an impression that the crime has been committed by people belonging to a particular Hindu caste against a person belonging to another, and not by Islamists who were motivated to kill a “Kafir” for supporting a lady who made comments on Prophet Muhammad.