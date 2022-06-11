Saturday, June 11, 2022
CrimeNews Reports
UP: Bulandshahr man Umar Mohammad held for circumcising 9-year-old after ‘adopting’ the child without following norms, CM office takes cognizance

Umar Mohammad had adopted the child from foster parents of the kid just by signing a notary affidavit without going through Central Adoption Resource Authority

UP: Umar Mohammad held for circumcising 9-year-old 'adopted' child
Source: Twitter (@sachingupta787)
One Umar Mohammad was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly circumcising a nine-year-old boy in line with Muslim norms. While the accused Umar Mohammad claimed to have adopted the kid, authorities stated he was unable to produce the necessary adoption paperwork. Four more individuals are still to be apprehended in the case.

On June 7, Mohammad, who is a resident of Agouta village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, said he adopted the boy from Mithilesh and Soni, the minor boy’s foster parents. Since his mother, Anshu, a Bihar native, died when he was a child, the couple had been caring for him.

Based on the complaint of Lohamandi outpost in-charge Yashpal Singh, a case was filed against five people on Friday under various provisions. The five accused in the case are Kunni Devi alias Soni, her husband Mithlesh Yadav, residents of Rafiganj’s Kapur Bigha village in Aurangabad’s (Bihar) district, Zulfikar, Umar Mohammad, and his wife Babli, residents of Agota’s Lohra village (Bulandshahr). Umar has been apprehended, while the other four are on the run.

Anshu, a single mother from Aurangabad’s Rafiganj village, was killed in an accident, leaving her 9-year-old child alone. Soni, the woman’s friend, was looking after the child after her. In April of this year, Umar, who worked in Lohamandi, spoke with Mithilesh, the husband of his colleague Soni, and agreed to take the child into his care.

The child was given to Umar after Mithilesh and his wife Soni signed a notary affidavit. But according to the laws, a child may only be adopted by applying on the Central Adoption Resource Authority’s website (CARA). Umar Mohammad is said to have circumcised and converted the child as soon as he took the child with him.

On June 8, a video was uploaded on Twitter, prompting the police to respond and recover the child. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) transferred the child to the Children’s Home on Thursday. According to reports, the boy was also tortured by his new parents. The chief minister’s office has also taken cognizance of the issue.

