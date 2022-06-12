WB: Violent mob attacks car with stones and sticks, cops watch in silence

Amidst the ongoing violence in West Bengal, an undated video of a frenzied mob attacking a car has surfaced on social media.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Rajarhat locality of Kolkata. Rioters, armed with stones and dressed in skull caps, gheraoed a red car from all sides. The car was moving but it stopped on the side of the road after the mob started pelting stones at it, breaking the front passenger window. After the vehicle stopped, the mob continued to pelt stones at the vehicle and broke the remaining glass windows. Meanwhile, other rioters hit the bonnet of the car with sticks.

Watch: Muslim mob attacked a car in Rajarhat, Kolkata.



This is not an isolated incident, many more cars were broken, Hindus were beaten up & abused.#FridayFrenzy #Kolkata #WestBengal #ViolenceOnHindus pic.twitter.com/fUmfWPzyg0 — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) June 12, 2022

With absolutely no concern about the safety of the individuals trapped inside the vehicle, the rioters continue with their onslaught. Two police officers, dressed in khaki, could be seen in the viral video.

Instead of trying to pacify the situation or disperse the crowd and protect the people inside the car, the cops become part of the mob and watch the carnage unfold in silence.

Sreyashi Dey, Assistant Editor at The Print, informed that posters and cutouts, calling for the death penalty of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, could be spotted in the same Rajarhat locality of Kolkata.

Islamists unleash an orgy of violence in West Bengal

On Thursday (June 9), a mob of frenzied protestors blocked the National Highway connecting Howrah and Kolkata, thereby resulting in traffic woes and public inconvenience. The protestors, dressed in skull caps and lungi, created a ruckus on NH116.

They yelled Islamist slogans and burnt tyres. In videos that have now surfaced on social media, dark smoke could be seen engulfing the skies. Reportedly, the blockade began from Nibra (Kona Expressway-NH16 junction) at around 10:30 am and ended at 9:30 pm.

Located at about 12 km from the second Howrah bridge, it extended up to the AJC Bose Road in Kolkata.Instead of acting against the mob that had brought traffic to a near halt in Howrah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked them to disrupt public life in other states instead.

On Friday (June 10), the Islamists disrupted the vehicular movement in the Park Circus area in Kolkata. Following the Friday prayers (Jumma Namaz), Islamists began gathering on the road and demonstrating against the remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Similar scenes were seen in Kolkata’s twin city Howrah, where Muslim mobs resorted to violence and vandalism. They burnt down vehicles and police booths during the violent protests.

On the same night, a frenzied mob of Muslim men ambushed the Beladanga police station in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. As per reports, they hurled stones and bricks at the police station and demanded the arrest of a Hindu girl named Aishwani, who had asked rioters in the State to migrate to nearby Islamic countries.

Forced by circumstances, the cops had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the violent mob and pacify the situation. The girl was subsequently detained by the police.