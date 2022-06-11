Saturday, June 11, 2022
‘Bulldozer action will continue unabated’: Yogi Adityanath assures strict action against rioters

On June 10, Friday, several places in Uttar Pradesh as well as other parts of India were in throes of violence as Islamists went on a rampage, resorting to violence, vandalism and arson over comments made on Prophet Muhammad.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath said that miscreants should have no place in a civilized society. Image Source: File Photo
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured strict action against the rioters and stated that in any situation, the talks between the communities will be maintained.

In a series of tweets, Yogi Adityanath, a day after violence over comments on Prophet Muhammad gripped Uttar Pradesh and the rest of the country, issued a public statement, vowing to take exemplary action against the rioters who had indulged in violence, vandalism and arson on Friday.

Yogi Adityanath said, “We are citizens of a democratic country. We have to maintain dialogue with all sides. Action against miscreants will also be continued along with maintaining constant communication with religious leaders/civil society.”

He added, “Action against miscreants should be such that it becomes an example for all elements who have anti-social thinking and no one can even think of spoiling the harmony.”

In the subsequent tweet, Yogi Adityanath said, “Those patronising the mafia will be dealt with sternly and not a single attempt to vitiate the atmosphere will be accepted. The conspirators/accused will be identified and arrested at the earliest. Legal action will be taken against such people under NSA or gangster act.”

Yogi Adityanath assured that no bulldozers will be run over the houses of the poor and innocent but at the same time, no miscreant will be spared. He further tweeted, “Bulldozer action against criminals/mafias will continue unabated. No such action will be taken, even by mistake, against the residences of poor people. If a poor/helpless person has constructed a house in an unfit place for certain reasons, it will first be properly managed by the local administration.”

Yogi Adityanath further added, “The chaotic elements trying to ruin the peaceful atmosphere of the state will be very strictly dealt with. There should be no place for such people in a civilized society. Not a single innocent will be harmed and no guilty will be spared.”

It is notable that the Uttar Pradesh police and the administration have started the action against the rioters and bulldozers are running over the illegal properties of the miscreants involved in executing the violence after Friday Namaz.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

