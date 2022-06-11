Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured strict action against the rioters and stated that in any situation, the talks between the communities will be maintained.

In a series of tweets, Yogi Adityanath, a day after violence over comments on Prophet Muhammad gripped Uttar Pradesh and the rest of the country, issued a public statement, vowing to take exemplary action against the rioters who had indulged in violence, vandalism and arson on Friday.

Yogi Adityanath said, “We are citizens of a democratic country. We have to maintain dialogue with all sides. Action against miscreants will also be continued along with maintaining constant communication with religious leaders/civil society.”

हम एक लोकतांत्रिक देश के नागरिक हैं।



ऐसे में हमें सभी पक्षों से संवाद बनाए रखना होगा। धर्मगुरुओं/सिविल सोसाइटी से सतत संवाद-संपर्क बनाए रखने के साथ-साथ उपद्रवियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई भी जारी रखी जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 11, 2022

He added, “Action against miscreants should be such that it becomes an example for all elements who have anti-social thinking and no one can even think of spoiling the harmony.”

उपद्रवियों पर कार्रवाई ऐसी हो, जो असामाजिक सोच रखने वाले सभी तत्वों के लिए एक उदाहरण बने और माहौल बिगाड़ने के बारे में कोई सोच भी न सके। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 11, 2022

In the subsequent tweet, Yogi Adityanath said, “Those patronising the mafia will be dealt with sternly and not a single attempt to vitiate the atmosphere will be accepted. The conspirators/accused will be identified and arrested at the earliest. Legal action will be taken against such people under NSA or gangster act.”

माफिया को संरक्षण देने वालों के साथ सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा तथा माहौल बिगाड़ने की एक भी कोशिश स्वीकार नहीं की जाएगी।



साजिशकर्ताओं/अभियुक्तों की पहचान कर यथाशीघ्र गिरफ्तारी की जाएगी।



ऐसे लोगों के विरुद्ध NSA अथवा गैंगस्टर एक्ट के तहत नियम-संगत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 11, 2022

Yogi Adityanath assured that no bulldozers will be run over the houses of the poor and innocent but at the same time, no miscreant will be spared. He further tweeted, “Bulldozer action against criminals/mafias will continue unabated. No such action will be taken, even by mistake, against the residences of poor people. If a poor/helpless person has constructed a house in an unfit place for certain reasons, it will first be properly managed by the local administration.”

अपराधियों/माफियाओं के विरुद्ध बुलडोजर की कार्रवाई सतत जारी रहेगी।



किसी गरीब के घर पर गलती से भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होगी।



यदि किसी गरीब/असहाय व्यक्ति ने कतिपय कारणों से अनुपयुक्त स्थान पर आवास निर्माण करा लिया है, तो पहले स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा उसका समुचित व्यवस्थापन किया जाएगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 11, 2022

Yogi Adityanath further added, “The chaotic elements trying to ruin the peaceful atmosphere of the state will be very strictly dealt with. There should be no place for such people in a civilized society. Not a single innocent will be harmed and no guilty will be spared.”

माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश करने वाले अराजक तत्वों के साथ पूरी कठोरता की जाएगी। ऐसे लोगों के लिए सभ्य समाज में कोई स्थान नहीं होना चाहिए।



एक भी निर्दोष को छेड़ा नहीं जाएगा और कोई भी दोषी छोड़ा नहीं जाएगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 11, 2022

It is notable that the Uttar Pradesh police and the administration have started the action against the rioters and bulldozers are running over the illegal properties of the miscreants involved in executing the violence after Friday Namaz.