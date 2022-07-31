Sunday, July 31, 2022
Army dog Axel attains martyrdom during a counter-terrorism operation in Baramulla, netizens pay respect

Alex, who was only two-years-old light-brown Belgian Malinois, was part of the 26 Army Dog Unit.

OpIndia Staff
Army Dog Axel attained martyrdom
Army Dog Axel laid down his life during an operation in Kashmir valley (Image: ANI)
4

On July 30, Army Assault Canine Dog ‘Axel’ laid down his life in the line of duty during a counter-terrorism operation at Wanigambala, district Baramulla, Kashmir. Axel was providing services to clear a building when he was shot three times.

Alex, who was only two-years-old light-brown Belgian Malinois, was part of the 26 Army Dog Unit. He was deployed with 29 Rashtriya Rifles units in the area of 10 Sector RR counter-insurgency forces. On Saturday, he, along with another Army Dog, ‘Balaji’, was part of the operation. Initially, Balaji was sent for building intervention. He sanitised the corridor inside. Following Balaji, Axel went inside the first room and cleared it. However, when he entered the second room, the terrorists fired shots at him. Reportedly for 15 seconds, he showed some movements but then fell down.

The operation continued for some time between the troops and terrorists. Lone terrorist Akhtar Hussain Bhat was killed in the encounter, and two Army officials along with a Police Personnel were injured. Once the 5-hour-long operation was over, Axel’s mortal remains were retrieved from the building and were sent to the 54 Armed Force Veterinary Hospital for post-mortem. As per reports, there were ten additional wounds and a fracture of the femur apart from bullet entry and exit wounds. In a statement, the Army officials informed that his wreath laying ceremony was scheduled for Sunday by the Force Commander.

Well-trained assault dogs like Axel are used to tear into the hiding locations of the militants. They are trained to cause fatal injuries to the terrorists. Officials said Axel was an efficient K9 official and had been part of several successful operations in the past.

The officials said these trained dogs, when laced with cameras, also help in determining the accurate positions of the terrorists along with other details like weapons and ammunition that the terrorists have. An official told News 18, Drones give us an overview of a building or a house where militants are trapped, but they don’t give us specifics inside a house or an annexe. The dogs come in handy and help us in operations where room intervention is required.”

The trainer of Axel was shattered seeing his mortal remains. A video of the trainer surfaced on social media where he was seen sitting next to Axel, stroking him. He said, “He took three bullets.” An official said, “We had recently taken him to an encounter site in the Tulibal area of Sopore. Two militants were killed there, and he did his bit. The entire unit is sad.”

On Sunday (July 31), the ceremony took place at the Kilo Force Commander and later, he was buried at 26 ADU Premises.

Netizens pay respect to Axel

Following the reports of Axel’s demise, Netizens paid respect to him on Social Media. Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (Rtrd) said, “Salute Axel… You did your duty well. Jai Hind.”

Twitter user Anshul Saxena said, “Indian Army’s dog Axel laid down his life in the line of duty in an anti-terrorist operation at Wanigam Bala in Baramulla, J&K. Om Shanti. Axel was hit by 3 bullets by the hiding terrorists. One terrorist Akhtar Hussain Bhat killed in an anti-terrorist operation.”

BJP National Secretary Sunil Deodhar said, “Goodbye Axel. Salute to his supreme sacrifice, a real hero in service to the Nation. Om Shanti

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

