On Tuesday, the Hindi teaser of upcoming Telugu movie Karthikeya 2 was released in the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan. The unit of the movie, including lead actor Nikhil Siddharth and popular actor Srinivasa Reddy, visited the temple after they were invited by the temple’s management, and the teaser was played there in front of the crowd.

Directed by filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti, the mystery thriller film Karthikeya 2 is the sequel to 2014 film Karthikeya, and it will also be released in Hindi. Other than Nikhil, the movie has Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Viva Harsha, Aditya Menon and others. It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal.

The fact that a teaser of a commercial movie was released in a Hindu temple is not the only unique aspect of the mystical movie, it is also unique because it is perhaps the first mainstream movie based on a heritage site in India. While India is filled with heritage sites which are thousand of years old, hardly any movie has been made taking any such site as the main plot point.

Karthikeya 2 is based on the lost city of Dwarka, which was the kingdom of Lord Krishna. Director Chandoo Mondeti has said that the story of the movie revolves around the mysterious events that unfold in Dwarka.

Ahead of release of the movie, OpIndia talked exclusively to Nikhil Siddharth on the movie and many other topics. Here is a transcript of the interview.

OpIndia: In you upcoming movie ‘Karthikeya 2’, things seem to be related with submerged Dwarka. What was specific the reason behind picking this legend? What excited you about this?

Nikhil Siddharth: It is really shocking to see that some of our cultural heritage has been discarded as Myth & Fantasy, in spite of there being actual architectural Proof. Dwaraka and Rama Sethu exist for real and we need to respect their existence. I picked this theme since our Indian mythology/history has always excited me from when I was a kid. The stories of Rama, Shiva and Krishna Bhagwan have always fascinated me.

OpIndia: In real life, how do you relate yourself to Sri Krishna? Recently you visited ISKCON Temple and met Radha Raman Das. Please share your experience.

Nikhil Siddharth: Being from a Yadava Community, my family would always celebrate Krishnashtami in a very big way as it was the main festival in our family. Meeting Radharam Das ji at ISKCON Vrindavan and the Positive Energy which comes from the temple premises made me fall in love with KrishnaTattva.

OpIndia: Any specific message for North Indians regarding ‘Karthikeya 2’? What would you like to say to convince them to watch the movie? Recently ‘RRR’, ‘KGF 2’ and ‘Pushpa’ became a big hit in Hindi belt, but they all were action movies, different from the unique genre that you have picked.

Nikhil Siddharth: I strongly believe in the concept of ONE INDIA and ONE FILMDOM… RRR, Pushpa and KGF were laced with action and even in Karthikeya 2 also we have exciting action blocks and stunning VFX which will enhance the viewing experience. However our Biggest USP is the story. A genre where we are talking about the mysteries and secrets of Lord Krishnas life which hasn’t been covered and who he actually was.

OpIndia: Do you really think Indian Film Industry, especially Bollywood lagged behind in exploring our ancient culture and archaeology? What reason do you feel behind not having enough movies on our historical and spiritual subjects?

Nikhil Siddharth: I myself have grown up watching Hindi films. Shah Rukh Khan was my Fav hero and I would imitate him in school and even daily life growing up. However, some of the films in recent times from Bollywood directors have veered more towards undermining our culture and hurting the sentiments of the nation. Which I think isn’t the right path to follow. But I still love watching mainstream Bollywood films and I totally enjoyed Bhool Bhulayya 2 and Kashmir Files in theatres.

OpIndia: Recently Mahesh babu said that Hindi Movie industry can’t afford him. But Allu Arjun said that once there is requirement, he will go all out. Whose views do you share? Or do you have anything different to say on working in a Bollywood movie?

Nikhil Siddharth: Mahesh Babu garu is a DemiGod and literally worshipped by fans. He passed a funny remark which was taken out of context… It’s always a dream of any actor to reach the maximum number of audience possible and I will go all out to make sure my films with the right message reach everyone. Like how with Karthikeya 2, I want the max number of audiences to experience this story of our Sanatan Dharma and Bhagwan Sri Krishna.

OpIndia: Producer of ‘Karthikeya 2’ is Abhishek Aggrawal. He is the one who produced ‘The Kashmir Files’, which became a smash hit at the box office. Have you watched the movie? What do you feel about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits?

Nikhil Siddharth: Genocide Is a Shameful thing. Kashmir Files is one movie which boldly portrayed the ghastly incidents so that the Kashmiri Pandits finally receive justice and to create awareness so that such a horrible thing never happens again. I am Proud of my producer Abhishek Aggarwal Ji for having the guts and heart to make The Kashmir Files and I’m happy he has taken up Karthikeya 2 to show another suppressed issue of our Gods, National Heritage and Hindu Architectural Wonders.

OpIndia: Who are your favorite actors in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi cinema? Which are your favorite movies?

Nikhil Siddharth: Tough to Answer but here goes: Telugu- Pawan Kalyan garu, Tamil- Vijay Sir, Malayalam- Mohan Lal sir, Kannada- Puneeth Raj Kumar, Hindi- Shah Rukh Khan Forever.

OpIndia: Recently, there were a controversy between Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn. While one said that Hindi is not out National language, another asked why they dub movies in Hindi then? What are your views on the language war? Which language do you feel can unite India?

Nikhil Siddharth: The Unique Beauty of our Country is the Unity in Diversity and several Vibrant Languages. No single language can ever be made the National Language but have to agree the fact that I learnt Hindi as my 1st language in school so that it is easier to communicate to a larger number of people. Similarly, every language has to be respected and preserved for the future generations.

OpIndia: Can we know about your upcoming projects? Can you please share some details about the movies you are still shooting or in talks?

Nikhil Siddharth: I have 18 Pages with the prestigious Geetha Arts Production house. And an action extravaganza Spy being produced by ED Entertainments which is going to be a Multi-Language Film again.

OpIndia: PM Modi has many times tried to take our national heritages on the international level. Like he invited Chinese president in Mallpuram. Recently he inaugurated ‘Statue of Equality’ in Muchintal. How do you see his efforts? What are your views on Prime Minister?

Nikhil Siddharth: Modi Ji is an inspiration for everyone that even a simple man selling chai can become one of the most powerful persons in the World. His efforts to Make In India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat are all amazing initiatives to make India the best. However, would be the happiest if the Govt would take up the issue of Preserving Rama Sethu and Dwaraka, and make them cultural wonders of the world attraction just like the Taj Mahal.