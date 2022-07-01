Islamists 'celebrate' killing of Kanhaiya Lal, 2 arrested in Meerut, 1 in Noida

Following the ruthless beheading of Kanhaiya Lal by two Islamists in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, several incidents have been recorded in which other Islamists supported the act and in some even cheered the horrendous crime. Now, police have arrested several such persons in Uttar Pradesh who were found celebrating the murder.

According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a person accused of celebrating the beheading of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

#Noida police has arrested a Chhaprauli resident for praising Kanhaiya Lal beheading video#Crime https://t.co/WcoAVy9L0C — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 30, 2022

Asif Khan, a native of Chhaprauli village in Noida Sector 168, has been nabbed by the Noida Police near the Expressway canal area. The individual reportedly posted a video of the crime on Facebook and commented in support of Kanhaiya Lal’s murder. He has been booked under sections 505(2) and 295A of the Indian Penal Code.

Another similar incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, where a father-son duo was detained for celebrating Kanhaiya Lal’s murder by lighting crackers. According to the police, Manzoor and his son Shahzad, residents of Mainaputthi village in the Sarurpur police station area, lighted off fireworks on Wednesday evening in support of the accused in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal. The event was reported by some residents on Dial 112. Following this, the police arrived and apprehended Manzoor and Shahzad.

Keshav Kumar, Superintendent of Police Meerut Rural, stated that the police had got information about the event on PRV 112. The police took the case seriously and detained both of the suspects on the spot. Firecrackers, both burned and unburned, were also confiscated from the accused’s possession by the police. An FIR has been filed against both of the accused for provoking religious sentiments.

Needless to say, the gruesome beheading of poor tailor Kanhaiya Lal by two Islamists in broad daylight horrified the nation, with people flocking out to condemn the heinous act. On June 29, 2022, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) protested Kanhaiya Lal’s beheading.

A vast crowd gathered in Udaipur to witness Kanhaiya Lal’s last journey. Members of the Dogra front organised rallies in Jammu and Kashmir, seeking justice for the victim. On Thursday, June 30, Hindu vendors in Mysuru, Karnataka, initiated a poster campaign in support of the deceased Kanhaiya Lal to denounce his heinous murder. Similar protests were held in a number of other cities around the country.