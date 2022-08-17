On August 17, it was revealed that Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders’ Facebook pages were being managed by admins not only from India but from the United States, Qatar, and Lithuanian. Media house The Indian Affairs, in its expose, explained how the official Facebook pages of Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Atishi Marlena, AAP RS MP Raghav Chaddha, and others had admins living in the US, Qatar, and Lithuanian. Soon after the expose, the admins from foreign countries were removed.

During its investigation into the official Facebook pages of AAP and its leaders, The Indian Affairs team made some shocking discoveries. It was revealed that AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official Facebook page had 26 admins from India, one from the United States, and one from Qatar. As of now, only 10 admins from India manage the page. Rest all including those from Qatar and the US have been removed along with 16 from India.

Source: Facebook

In the case of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Facebook page, it was being operated by 34 admins from India and one from Lithuanian.

Following the expose, only 13 admins from India now operate the party’s page.

Recent screenshot taken by OpIndia on August 17 @ 6:30 PM. Source: Facebook

In the case of Raghav Chaddha, there were four admins from India and one from the United States. Interestingly, the current status stands at one admin from India has been removed.

Source: Facebook

There were no changes in the admin section of Atishi’s page. However, in case of Aman Arora, the admin from Canada was removed.

Source: Facebook

It might be understandable that AAP leaders have supporters in foreign nations and they might be helping in managing the page. However, as the party leaders got those admins removed soon after the expose by The Indian Affairs, this action of the party raised red flags.