Wednesday, August 24, 2022
J&K: Missing BJP leader found dead under mysterious circumstances, was hanged from a tree

BJP leader Som Raj had been missing since Monday. The body also had blood marks on it.

OpIndia Staff
Som Raj
Dead body of missing BJP leader Som Raj found hanging on a tree in Kathua, J&K (Image: DrJitendraSingh/Twitter)
5

On August 23, a missing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader identified as Som Raj was found hanging from a tree in Hiranagar town of district Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. Som Raj has been missing since Monday. The J&K Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter.

As per reports, the dead body of the BJP leader was found hanging by a villager at some distance from his house, who then informed the Police. The body reportedly had blood marks. The Police recovered the body and sent it to a Sub District Hospital (SDH) in Hiranagar hospital for post-mortem.

The Police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC. The family members and BJP leaders have sought a detailed probe into the death of Som Raj. Following the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites.

Union minister Jitendra Singh expressed condolences in a tweet and said, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of our old colleague and senior BJP leader Shri Som Raj (Soma) in Hiranagar, District Kathua. May God rest his soul.”

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua RC Kotwal said in a statement that an SIT headed by SDPO Border was constituted to investigate the death of a BJP leader. He said, “Questioning of the leaders on whom the family has leveled allegation will also be conducted, and whosoever will be found guilty will be dealt with iron hands.”

