On August 9 (local time), former New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Bernard Kerik claimed that Democrats might attempt to assassinate former President Trump if the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago does not result in criminal charges against him. He further added the Democrats have exhausted all options to “stop him” from running for the office again in 2024.

Kerik said he was ‘deadly afraid’ for the former President after the reports of the feds’ raid at his residence in Florida. He talked about the raid during his appearance on The Balance hosted by Eric Bolling.

He compared the ongoing investigation against Trump to the incidents that have happened in countries with dictatorships and said in those countries, those who got investigated were either imprisoned or killed. He asserted something similar could happen with Trump.

Notably, the FBI raided Trump’s estate on August 8 as a part of an ongoing probe into accusations that had moved out classified records from the White House to his house located in Florida. In a statement issued by Trump, he said that the FBI personnel broke into his safe while looking for the documents. Earlier, after continuous communication between the department of Archives and Trump, 15 boxes of documents were returned by the former President. However, no further information was available about the content. Interestingly, the probe into the matter has intensified since then.

In his statement, Trump called the raid ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ and accused the investigation agency of double standards as no such action was taken against Hillary Clinton in the matter where she was accused of deleting emails.

Speaking on the show Kerik said, “If you remember back in 2016, right before he got elected, I was in Washington DC. I was at a couple of different social events, and I hear people talking, they said the Democrats want this guy so bad that they wouldn’t put assassination behind it. And I’m gonna tell you something. they’ve tried impeachment, they’ve tried another impeachment, they’ve tried one investigation after another.”

He further added, “This is about one thing. This is about stopping him from running in 2024. And I’m gonna tell you something, I’m not into conspiracies, I’m not into anti-government rhetoric. This is the first time in my lifetime that I would say I am deathly afraid of Donald Trump. I would not put assassination behind these people.”

The FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago

On August 8, FBI agents raided Trump’s Florida residence. The estate was being discussed since June with Trump’s legal team as it was revealed Trump had Presidential documents at the property. Reports suggest the White House was not informed in advance about the raid. However, in his statement at the show, Kerik said such raids could not have happened without the permission and knowledge of the White House.

In February this year, it was revealed that Trump took classified documents from the White House while leaving in January 2021. Some of the documents were returned to the National Archives. In a report, CNN said the investigators met Trump’s attorneys to discuss the documents on June 8. Trump was not questioned by the investigators. The two attorneys took the investigators to the basement room and informed them about the place where the documents were stored. Later, they received a letter from the investigators to enhance the security of the store room.