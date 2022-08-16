In another targeted terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit on Tuesday, while leaving his brother critically injured in the Shopian district of the valley. The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar and his injured brother as Pintu Kumar, the police said. Pintu Kumar was shifted to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Sharing information about the attack, Kashmir Zone police tweeted, “#Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.”

#Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 16, 2022

Soon after the attack, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area to trace the terrorists behind the attack.

Sharing more details of the brutal incident, journalist Aditya Raj Kaul quoted a Jammu and Kashmir police officer as telling him that there was a “J&K Police Guard at their residence but as soon as the minority Hindu brothers went to their Apple Orchard, the Islamist terrorists attacked them. One killed on the spot, other injured. Forces rushed to the spot.”

J&K Police Sources say there was a J&K Police Guard at their residence but as soon as the minority Hindu brothers went to their Apple Orchard the Islamist terrorists attacked them. One killed on the spot, other injured. Forces rushed to the spot. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 16, 2022

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, and numerous other political figures denounced yet another targeted attack on Kashmiri Hindus. “Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared,” tweeted Sinha.

Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) August 16, 2022

Such targeted attacks on Kashmiri Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir have been on the rise in recent times. Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on August 15, Monday, while a policeman was killed in Nowhatta on August 14, Sunday. Similarly, a migrant labourer was killed in Bandipora last week.

Prior to this, terrorists killed a young Kashmiri Pandit named Rahul Bhat at Chadoora in Budgam in May this year. In the incident that took place on May 12, two Islamic terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, who was a clerk in the Tehsildar’s office. Reportedly, the youth was working in his office in the Chadoora area, when the terrorists barged in and opened fire on him at point-blank range. Bhat sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar, where he died a little while later.

In June this year, OpIndia reported how the killing of civilians by terrorists in the valley suddenly peaked from October last year. There have been about 11 targeted killings of Hindus in the previous 36 weeks, with the number certain to rise if we include other non-local Hindus and Muslim government officials who have also been targeted in the valley recently.

The continuous attacks on Hindus have prompted fears of another exodus like the one in 1990.