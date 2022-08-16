Days after CM Nitish Kumar deserted the BJP and joined hands with the RJD, a convicted politician named Anand Mohan was seen chilling at his home in Patna where he should be in jail.

The development has stoked fears about the possible return of ‘Jungle Raj’. The disgraced politician, who has been lodged at Saharsa jail, was brought to Patna on Friday (August 12) and produced before the civil court.

On his way to the Saharsa jail, he stopped at his residence in the Patliputra Colony of Bihar. Anand Mohan met his son Chetan Anand, and wife Lovely Anand, who happen to be members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

During the meeting, he also met some of his supporters. A picture of the meeting went viral on social media. This has raised questions about the working style of the Bihar police under the Mahagathbandhan government.

Following an uproar, Superintendent of Police (Saharsa) Lipi Singh informed that a total of 6 police personnel have been suspended in connection to the incident. She said, “Six Police personnel suspended. Department proceedings ongoing. Probe on jail’s role on. Action being taken.”

Bihar | DSP HQ sought report. Six Police personnel suspended. Dept proceedings ongoing. Probe on jail’s role on. Action being taken: Saharsa SP Lipi Singh on viral pic of Anand Mohan, jailed&serving life sentence in DM murder case, visiting home after being presented before court pic.twitter.com/cxlFuGXrpt — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

While speaking about the matter, District Magistrate (Khagaria) AR Ghosh said that a 3-member committee has been formed to probe the incident. He added that the committee is headed by the ADM.

“It’s a serious matter. It will be difficult to say anything until this is verified…If someone stays in a room reserved for someone else, it’s a matter of impersonation. If it’s found that security personnel were involved, action will be taken,” Ghosh continued.

If someone stays in a room reserved for someone else, it’s a matter of impersonation. If it’s found that security personnel were involved, action will be taken: Khagaria DM on viral pics of Anand Mohan, jailed&serving life sentence in DM murder case, staying at Circuit House(2/2) pic.twitter.com/0ORYRCmjQt — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

On December 5, 1994, IAS officer G Krishnaiah was assaulted and lynched by a mob in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. Anand Mohan, reportedly, instigated the mob to attack the 35-year-old bureaucrat. Six people, including Anand and his wife Lovely, were charged in the case.

In 2007, the Patna High Court convicted Anand Mohan and sentenced him to death. This was the first time a politician was given the death penalty. His sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment in 2008. In 2012, Anand Singh appealed in Supreme Court to reduce the sentence, but his plea was rejected.

Lovely Anand and her son Chetan joined the Tejashwi Yadav-led- Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), in September 2020.