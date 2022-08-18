On Tuesday, a Sadhu named Chetan Das was found murdered in Bhakhrawali village of Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan. He was stabbed several times and his various body parts were also injured. The incident came to light when the villagers saw his dead body lying outside his hut on Wednesday morning.

According to the reports, Sadhu Chetan Das was a resident of Bhakhrawali village and had been living in a small hut for around 25 years. He had good relations with the villagers and had no enmity with anyone. After he was found murdered outside his hut on Wednesday morning, the villagers immediately informed the Police who reached the spot for investigation.

Hanumangarh, Rajasthan | A Sadhu was found murdered in his house in the Bhakhrawali village of Hanumangarh on the morning of August 17. The sadhu was identified as Chetan Das. Further probe underway. pic.twitter.com/ThxRiE015I — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 18, 2022

The Police transported the dead body to a local hospital’s mortuary. The officers meanwhile also inquired about the Sadhu and his behaviour in the village. The Police are investigating the case to identify the accused murderers and the reason behind the murder.

According to the Sangaria police, Sadhu Chetan Das had been living in the village for around 25 years. Unknown assailants are suspected to have killed the deceased. On asking the villagers, the Police came to know that Sadhu had developed a good relationship with all the people of the village. He had no fights or disputes with anyone. Chetan Das was originally from Punjab and the villagers often used to serve him food and other things that he needed.

The villagers have condoled the killing of Sadhu Chetan Das and have demanded the police identify and arrest the murderers as soon as possible. At present, the police have kept the body of the deceased Sadhu in the Sangaria Hospital mortuary. Although the police are investigating the case from all the possible angles, no motive for the murder has been ascertained so far.