Wednesday, August 17, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Rohingyas are illegal foreigners to be deported, no EWS flats for them': Home Ministry...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Rohingyas are illegal foreigners to be deported, no EWS flats for them’: Home Ministry clarifies after Union Minister’s tweet triggers outrage

Basically, the MHA asserted that the claims of shifting Rohingyas to EWS flats and giving them refugee cards are not true. It made clear that Rohingyas are 'illegal foreigners' illegally staying in India, and they will be deported, not be given refugee status.

OpIndia Staff
Home Ministry refutes what Hardeep Singh Puri had tweeted, says Rohingyas will be deported and will remain at detention centres as of now
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo Credits: The New Indian Express)
17

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs led by Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will not be given EWS flats in Delhi. “Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law”, the HMO said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs stated on August 17 that it has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants. “Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location at Kanchan Kunj and Madanpur Khadar as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA”, the HMO tweeted.

It added that the illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention centers till their deportation as per law. “The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately”, it noted.

Basically, the MHA asserted that the claims of shifting Rohingyas to EWS flats and giving them refugee cards are not true. It made clear that Rohingyas are ‘illegal foreigners’ illegally staying in India, and they will be deported, not be given refugee status.

Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri had tweeted that Rohingyas will be given EWS flats and UNHCR IDs

This is hours after Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that all the 1100 Rohingya illegal foreigners would be provided with accommodation (EWS flats) and round-the-clock protection. “India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision, all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in the Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs, and round-the-clock Delhi Police protection”, tweeted Puri.

Hardeep Puri’s tweet earlier today

As reported earlier, the tweet made by Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave an impression that India, which has so far considered Rohingya Muslims as illegal immigrants was warming up to the idea of treating them as refugees. Pertinently, while Hardeep Puri said that India “respects and follows UN Refugee Convention 1951” and “provides refuge to all”, India is not a signatory to the UN Convention at all. Given that India is not a signatory to the UN Convention, it is important to understand that India is not legally obligated to consider any section as “refugees” even if they hold a refugee card.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHardeep Singh puri news, Home Ministry Rohingyas, India Rohingyas
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,071FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com