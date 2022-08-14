Author JK Rowling gets death threats from Islamists for condemning attack on Salman Rushdie

Harry Potter series author JK Rowling on Saturday received death threats for condemning attack on Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed by one Islamist Hadi Matar in New York. Salman Rushdie has been living under threats for the last 30 years after Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran issued a fatwa against him for his allegedly blasphemous novel The Satanic Verses.

Rowling took to Twitter to raise concerns on how the assailant was being hailed by Islamists. She also got ‘don’t worry, you are next’ threat when she said she was feeling very sick upon knowing about the attack on Rushdie and prayed that he’d be okay.

The later said that the police are involved and investigating the threats, who were already working on other threats issued to her.

.@TwitterSupport These are your guidelines, right?



"Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence…



"Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism…" pic.twitter.com/BzM6WopzHa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022

She also questioned Twitter and its guidelines where in threats are considered violation of terms and conditions. However, as we have seen time and again, threats issued to individuals, especially to those who are not politically left leaning, are often ignored. Threats to Rowling were cheered by ‘liberals’ and ‘wokes’, most of whom had pronouns in their Twitter bio.

Rowling cancelled by wokes

Before Rowing got death threats by Islamists, Rowling was cancelled by wokes. In December 2021, Rowling had questioned Scotland Police’s stand on ‘trans women’ raping actual women and got a lot of hate from trans activists. In November 2021, LGBT activists had doxxed her for not buying their ‘socio-political concept of gender identity.’ She had said that three LGBT activists had deliberately clicked pictures of themselves outside her residence such that the address was visible in those photographs. These pictures were then uploaded on Twitter, leaving Rowling and her family vulnerable to attacks.

She had also earlier received death threats in the past from trans activists, for voicing her opinion against opening women’s toilets to ‘tans’ women.

Prior to that, she was on the receiving end of LGBT community’s ire after she linked her experience of sexual assault with her concern over transgender access to women-only spaces in a 3,600 words long essay. In her article, Rowling, a domestic violence survivor, said she was perturbed that “the new trans activism” was undermining women and girls’ rights to single-sex spaces by “offering cover to predators”.