In the latest development in the defamation case in USA’s Texas against Infowars host Alex Jones, the lawyer representing one of the parents of Sandy Hook massacre victims has revealed in the courtroom that Jones’s lawyers had sent him the entire digital copy of his mobile phone, including 3 years worth of text messages regarding the Sandy Hook incident, ‘by mistake’.

It is notable here that Jones had claimed in court that he had never received any text regarding the Sandy Hook school shooting. Mark Bankston, the lawyer representing the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was a victim of the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 was confronting him.

A judge scolded right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday for lying under oath during his defamation trial in Travis County, Tex.



Alex Jones, the host of Infowars, had long maintained that the 2012 school massacre was a ‘hoax’.

Following the exchange, the judge in the Travis County court reprimanded Jones for lying under oath. “This is not your show. You must tell the truth when you testify,” Judge Maya Guerra said to Jones.

As per reports, during a court hearing in Texas, Mark Bankston showed Alex Jones a copy of text messages that criticized his platform’s coverage of the 2020 covid pandemic, likening it to their earlier claims that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

Alex Jones was on the witness stand and when he expressed surprise at the text messages, Mark Bankston reportedly revealed that his own attorneys had sent them ‘by mistake’.

“Do you know where I got this? Your attorneys messed up and sent me a digital copy of your entire cellphone, with every text message you’ve sent for the past years”, Bankston replied, as per The Guardian. Bankston further added that he had informed the attorneys about the mistake, but they apparently did not take any steps to retrieve the texts or stop them from being used in court.

Jones acknowledged during the exchange that the texts were his and admitted indirectly that he had sworn under oath that he did not have any messages in his phone about the Sandy Hook shooting.

Mark Bankston then joked that he now has his ‘Perry Mason’ moment, referring to the popular TV show where the lawyer gets people to confess their crimes on the witness stand.

Infowars host Alex Jones is facing a defamation case for claiming that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a ‘hoax’ by the Obama government. Through many of his shows, Jones had kept on claiming that the deadly 2012 school shooting in Connecticut was “an elaborate ruse to force gun control in the USA”, and the grieving parents were all actors.

He is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old victim Jesse Lewis who had lost his life in the massacre, along with 19 other students and 6 teachers.

Following the courtroom drama, Jones reportedly admitted that he had been ‘irresponsible’ and that the shooting was 100% real.

Jan 6 committee may request to see the texts to find out Trump connection

As per a report in Rollingstone, the House committee investigating January 6, 2020, Capitol riots in the USA is preparing to subpoena the texts of Alex Jones that are now with Mark Bankston and his team. The House committee is investigating former US president Donald Trump’s alleged role in instigating the Capitol riots. Alex Jones is already under probe for helping to get public support for the ‘insurrection’.

Alex Jones is a far-right conservative radio show host who works from Austin Texas.