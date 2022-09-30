Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat completed various large-scale projects along the state’s coastline without wasting money on publicity. Modi was addressing a public rally in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat’s Saurashtra region after launching projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore.

PM Modi is on a two-day trip to Gujarat where, besides attending a number of rallies and roadshows, he inaugurated and laid the groundwork for projects worth Rs 9,400 crore, declared the 36th National Games open, launched the new and improved Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar and also inaugurated Phase I of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project between Thaltej and Vastral.

Addressing a public rally in Bhavnagar city on Thursday, Modi further stated that by implementing the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) programme, he had proven his detractors wrong.

“We did all this work without making any noise or wasting money on publicity. For us, power is only a means to serve the people,” Modi said addressing a huge crowd.

BJP govt implemented development projects in Gujarat without wasting money on publicity: PM @narendramodihttps://t.co/3QVOIIdCrI



via NaMo App pic.twitter.com/1CVqlDFfLy — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) September 30, 2022

“I have proved everyone wrong by implementing the SAUNI Yojana, which was once dubbed as an election-centric announcement. We always stick to our promises. We (BJP) are those who live for the society,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi started the ambitious SAUNI Yojana while he was Gujarat’s chief minister. The programme aims to fill 115 major dams by channelling floodwaters from the Sardar Sarovar Dam across the Narmada River to drought-stricken districts.

A mini-India has converged in Ahmedabad!



Some more glimpses from the National Games… pic.twitter.com/ojU1JQ7D3B — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2022

Joined the Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/Sf4QDX1zEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2022

The PM also held two roadshows in the poll-bound state, in Surat and Bhavnagar, where he was greeted by cheering crowds. He also went to Ahmedabad on Thursday.

On Friday, PM Modi launched the new and improved Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar.

This train, which connects the capital cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is the third Vande Bharat Express in the country. The first such train was started on the New Delhi-Varanasi route, while the second one on the New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route.

PM @narendramodi is on board the Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad. People from different walks of life, including those from the Railways family, women entrepreneurs and youngsters are his co-passengers on this journey. pic.twitter.com/DzwMq5NSXr — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 30, 2022

Besides, PM Narendra Modi, Friday inaugurated Phase I of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project between Thaltej and Vastral.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said, “today is a big day for India of 21st century, for urban connectivity and for India to become self-reliant.”

“India of the 21st century is going to get new momentum from the cities of the country. With the changing times, it is necessary to continuously modernize our cities with the changing needs. The system of transport in the city should be modern, there should be seamless connectivity, and one means of transport should support the other,” Modi added.

He added how Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad is an excellent example of how a twin city can grow. “Gujarat is developing a number of twin cities along the same lines. Until recently, people talked about New York-New Jersey. My India cannot be left behind, said the PM.

Lauding the BJP government in the state, Modi said, “We started the FAME scheme to manufacture and operate electric buses for our poor, middle-class people in cities to get rid of smoky buses. So far, more than seven thousand electric buses have been approved in the country under this scheme.”