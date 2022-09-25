Sunday, September 25, 2022
Updated:

‘Mankading’: Playing the game by the rules is the ‘spirit of the game’, trying to steal extra yards as a non-striker is not

What followed this dismissal was pretty much along the expected lines, English cricketers, men or women, current or former, were incandescent with rage.

Amit Kelkar
Deepti Sharma closed the match by running out Charlotte Dean (Image Source: WION)
On Saturday, September 24, one of cricket’s most contentious issues was back in the headlines as the cricket world once again debated whether it is in the ‘spirit of the game’ or not to run a non-striker out for backing up too far (mankading as it is still called popularly even though new ICC rules have discontinued the use). This issue initiates a heated debate every time a batter is run out in this fashion. However, the onus is always placed on the bowler to uphold this spirit of the game, and hardly ever the batter is asked to stay in the crease to uphold the same spirit.

This time, the batter at the receiving end of this runout, commonly called ‘Mankad’ was English youngster Charlotte Dean. Dean was batting on 47, looking forward to her maiden half-century when Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma run her out for backing up too far. This also happened to be the last England wicket, handing India a closely fought 16 runs win and the series with a 3-0 scoreline.

What followed this dismissal was pretty much along the expected lines, English cricketers, men or women, current or former, were incandescent with rage. Deepti Sharma and the Indian team were accused of not playing the game in the right spirit, some saying India used this tactic because England was edging towards victory, and some insinuating that it was simply cheating on the behalf of the Indian team.

The most common argument was that Deepti should have warned Dean before running her out in this fashion. That is such a strange argument because, for no other mode of dismissal, a bowler or fielder is expected to issue any warning to the batter before dismissing them. For some reason, everyone has decided to make a special concession for ‘mankading’ as a dismissal which should require a prior warning.

In fact, as far as the actual rule is concerned, it is really simple to understand. As a non-striker, don’t step out of the crease before the bowler releases the ball. If you do, the bowler can run you out. It is not a very complicated rule and doesn’t require an elephantine memory to remember. However, the bowler is still expected to remind the non-striker, preferably multiple times, before running them out, or else it is not in that mythical spirit of the game.

Interestingly, the non-striker stealing those yards while backing up and making the pitch shorter to run those extra runs does not hurt any spirit, of the game or otherwise. It is a blatant case of cheating to gain an unfair advantage, but if you penalise it, then that is against the spirit of the game.

In fact, no other form of ‘cheating’ on a cricket field is against this spirit of the game. You can edge to first slip and refuse to walk, you know the bat is miles away from the ball but appeal for caught behind, you can even claim grounded catches, all of it would be gamesmanship, not hurting any spirit of the game. However, when it comes to mankading, the spirit suddenly turns very sensitive.

The hue and cry against mankading invariably comes from England cricketers, maybe because their batters have been caught out most frequently with this mode of dismissal. Whether it was Murali Kartik in the county cricket running out Alex Barrow, or Ashwin running out Jos Buttler in the IPL or yesterday, when Deepti Sharma ran out Dean, English players struggle to stay behind the crease.

Instead of getting angry every time and reciting ‘spirit of the game’ ad nauseum, maybe England should teach their cricketers to stay behind the crease till the bowler releases the ball. As far as the rest of the world is concerned, following the rules of the game is playing the game in the right spirit, breaking the rules and then expecting to get away with it is not in the spirit of the game.

Amit Kelkar
Amit Kelkar
a Pune based IT professional with keen interest in politics

