On Monday (February 21), the funeral procession of deceased 26-year-old Hindu activist Harsha was attacked by miscreants when it was en route to the Rotary cemetery at Wdyanagar from the District McGann Hospital in Shivamogga.

As per reports, three people were injured after unidentified assailants pelted stones at the funeral procession. A cop, a photojournalist and two other persons including a woman sustained injuries during the attack.

The visuals of the attack were shared on social media by News9 reporter Priyanka Rudrappa. In the video, people accompanying the procession were seen running to take cover as stones were hurled at the congregation.

Miscreants pelted stones at a funeral procession of Harsha, a Bajrang Dal worker, who was allegedly stabbed to death, was being carried under tight police security in Karnataka’s Shivamogga. pic.twitter.com/hFqnLlnywB — Priyanka Rudrappa (@PriyankaRudrapa) February 21, 2022

It must be mentioned that the stone-pelting took place amidst heavy police security. The police informed that 20 vehicles were damaged and some of them were set on fire. The situation was brought under control and the procession could continue smoothly thereafter.

According to images shared by news agency ANI, hundreds of people gathered to accompany the body of the 26-year-youth while it was being taken to his residence amid Police security after postmortem.

The brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha

On Sunday (February 20) night, Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was stabbed to death near Kamat petrol bunk in the Shivamogaa district of Karnataka. The Hindu activist was rushed to Mc Gann district hospital, where he succumbed to his stab injuries. He was a tailor by occupation and hailed from Seegehatti.

Harsha was a member of the Hindu organisation, Bajrang Dal, and was seen sporting saffron shawls to demand uniformity in the dress code of schools and colleges. It has come to light that he was issued threats by Islamists in 2015 over alleged ‘blasphemous’ social media posts.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa had claimed that the Bajrang Dal activist was killed by ‘Musalman goondas’.