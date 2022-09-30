Leicester police want to wait for Hindu women to be attacked with acid before taking the threats by Islamists seriously: Here is what happened

The Leicester violence against Hindus by Islamists has exposed an open wound in the UK society – the absolute apathy of the police when dealing with Islamists. One recalls how in Telford and Rotherham, the police looked away from Pakistani Muslim Grooming Gangs for decades because they did not want to be labelled racist. As a result, thousands of girls were sexually abused and exploited. In Leicester, the inability of the UK to act against Islamists has come to the fore again.

The violence started with Muslim mobs running rampage against Hindu homes and Islamists spreading fake news on social media, fanning the violence and hate further. OpIndia has covered the violence and the Islamist hate spread in detail and the reports can be read here.

On 29th September 2022, a Twitter handle, @ErayCr, took to Twitter to publish a thread on what some Hindu families from Leicester had told him about the violence, the threats and the fear that they were living in after Islamist mobs had heaped violence against the Hindu community. The handle said that over the past few days, he had been in touch with Hindu families from Leicester and they told him that during peak violence, the police had asked the Hindu families not to display Diwali decorations outside their homes.

He further said that almost all Hindu families had received threats of “acid attacks” on their women, while some Hindu families had temporarily left Leicester.

One of the Hindus this individual spoke to indicated that certain statements by Temple representatives were made under duress because the Muslim mob had gone to the extent of threatening Hindus with acid attacks. They also said that there is nothing the local community can do since the police were also mute spectators when a Hindu temple was being vandalised. Further, the Hindu family claimed that Muslims were lurking around Navratri celebrations with corrosive substances in pouches as if marking Hindu girls.

“I spoke to 3 families from Leicester, one family being our relatives, and other two being totally unrelated. And few people in Harrow, Kenton & Wembley areas of London. All of them have left Leicester for time being, as they don’t want to spend Diwali in such situation”, he tweeted.

For any police force worth their salt, the claim that several Hindu families have Leicester surfacing over and over again by several individuals with ears on the ground should raise alarms. In this thread, what is also concerning is the fact that Hindu families have allegedly got acid attack threats that have left them scared for their lives. A responsible police force, therefore, would reach out to the individual making these claims and try to contact the families who seem to have received these threats. The Leicester police, however, had other plans.

Responding to the thread by the Twitter user, who spoke about the plight of Hindu families in Leicester, the police said that they had no report of any acid attack in Leicester against Hindus.

While the Twitter user was talking about threats issued to the Hindu women by Islamists, Leicester police dismissed the concerns by saying they had no evidence of any acid attacks against Hindus. Essentially, the Leicester police, instead of reaching out to the individual and getting details of the Hindu families who are being threatened with acid attacks, the Leicester police essentially said that they would not act or even take the threats seriously because they had no information that an attack had actually taken place.

When there is an imminent threat of violence, the police are supposed to investigate and make sure that the crime does not take place. The police are certainly not meant to wait for an attack to happen before jumping into action.

Further, the Leicester police claimed that it had encouraged Hindus to celebrate their festivals as normal, however, it is pertinent to note that this advisory by the Police was issued only later. What the Twitter user said was entirely different, claiming that the police had asked Hindus not to display religious symbols when the violence was at its peak. This concern was not addressed by the police at all and their response seems like a play of words, more than anything else.

Displaying further insensitivity, the Leicester police said that they could not act against the temple desecration because they were in another area taking care of a different mob.

The insensitive response by Leicester police comes as no surprise since UK has a systemic problem of ignoring crimes by the Muslim community.

On July 12 2022, an independent inquiry into Telford sexual exploitation case revealed how authorities looked away in the matter where over 1,000 children were groomed by Muslim gangs just because of racial unease. The report found that the key agencies investigating the matter dismissed child exploitation as “child prostitution.” They blamed the children for the situation and not the perpetrators.

The independent chair that investigated the case submitted the report on July 12, in which they concluded that the investigating agencies were nervous about the race of the accused and did not investigate the case properly. They added that the youth workers and teachers were discouraged from reporting the offences and exploitation of children. The steps taken by the authorities to ignore the matter resulted in the exploitation of the children for years.

Authorities were nervous because of the race of the accused

In its report, the independent chair found that there was evidence provided by the survivors that pointed toward the inaction of the West Merica Police. It was mentioned that the Police did not take proper action in several cases to avoid being labeled as racist or because Asian men were involved in the case. Pursuing such cases would potentially attract headlines that would have been deemed negative for the Police department.

The chair reported that during the 1990s and early 2000s, the Police officials were more nervous about pursuing such cases because of the race of the accused, especially in parts of Wellington. It is pertinent to note that while western reports often brand these perpetrators as “Asian men”, the men who groomed thousands of white girls in the UK have more often than not been Muslim men, mostly belonging to Pakistan and other Islamic nations.

In 2020 as well, a detective in the United Kingdom claimed that the grooming gang was allowed to run amok and assault young girls in south Manchester because police officers were ordered to “find other ethnicities” to investigate.

According to a report authorised by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to investigate the historic failings of police and social workers, a paedophile network of about 100 Muslim assaulters is accused of exploiting 57 young girls in south Manchester in the 2000s. The report stated that the gang primarily consisted of “Asian men” (basically, Muslim men), who hooked their victims on drugs, primed, and sexually abused them. One girl, aged 15, died after being injected with heroin by a 50-year-old man. The report, which was published after a two-year enquiry, stated that vulnerable girls in care were groomed and abused in “plain sight”.

The report was a scathing indictment of the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) which is believed to have been biased in tackling grooming gangs comprised of predominantly Muslim men. Stating that “fears over race relations” ran high, it stated that the GMP and city council shelved an investigation because officers were wary of “many sensitive community issues” around enforcing the law in south Manchester in 2002 and 2003.

With several such stories of how different police forces across the UK look away from crimes of the Muslim community, the Leicester police’s response to Hindus being under attack seems to be par for the course.

The anti-Hindu attacks in the United Kingdom

In the past couple of months, the anti-Hindu attacks in the United Kingdom, especially in Leicester and Birmingham, increased by several folds. What appeared to be a reaction to the defeat Pakistan faced in the T20 Asia Cup match against India, it was later found that Islamists were just using the match as an excuse to attack the Hindus as they did not stop even after Pakistan defeated India in the same series a week later.

The attacks intensified to the extent that Hindu families left Leicester, and some of them reportedly have not returned so far. The houses, businesses and properties of Hindus were vandalised. Contrary to what was happening, mainstream media and Islamists tried to cover up the anti-Hindu attacks and blamed Hindus for the clashes.

In Birmingham, they used an event where Sadhvi Ritambhara was scheduled to appear as an excuse to attack a Hindu temple. The event was postponed owing to Sadhvi’s health. However, the Islamists did not back off and attacked the temple. It was evident that they were well aware of the fact that not only that particular event but the whole tour was postponed, but they moved ahead and called to circle the temple to intimidate Hindus. More such so-called “peaceful protests” at Hindu temples and establishments in the UK have been planned by the Islamists in the coming days.