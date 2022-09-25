OpIndia Impact: Thermal cameras to be installed on Indo-Nepal border

The OpIndia team visited the Indo-Nepal border from August 20 to August 27, 2022, to learn about the ground realities of the demographic change amid the growing Muslim population and media reports of Islamic places of worship along the border. During this time, we obtained information about the Indian districts of Shravasti, Balrampur, Maharajganj, and Siddharthnagar, as well as the Dong and Kapilvastu districts in Nepal. From September 3rd, 2022, we began posting all of the information we had gathered one by one.

This series has 21 reports published as of Saturday (September 24, 2022). The reporting has also had a significant impact on the government and administration, as witnessed not just in India but also in Nepal.

Madarsas on the Shravasti border locked

On September 6, 2022, OpIndia published a report on the increasing number of Islamic worship places in the Shravasti district. We included information regarding mazars and dargahs in common spaces in the Shravasti district in this report. During our ground reporting, we visited the Nepal border areas and obtained statements from the Khadims of these dargahs.

Our ground report has now had a significant impact. According to a report published in ‘ABP News’ on September 23, 2022, when administrative authorities from the Shravasti district went to examine the madarsas near the Nepal border, the operators of several of these madarsas were reportedly missing and these madarsas were locked up.

Thermal cameras to be installed on the Nepal border

OpIndia published a report on smuggling from one country to another on the Indo-Nepal border on September 5, 2022. In this, we mentioned certain incidents in the districts of Bahraich, Balrampur, and Siddharthnagar in which the actions of Nepalese criminals and smugglers within Nepal and within India were described with proof. Then we went over a number of events, chronologically, in which criminals or smugglers belonged to a specific group.

Aside from that, on September 21, 2022, OpIndia released a report on DSP Sunil Dutt Dubey’s remarks from the Nichlaul border in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted the importance of installing CCTV cameras along the Indo-Nepal border. He felt it would help strengthen the border monitoring system.

On the same day, Amar Ujala reported that the Superintendent of Police of the Bahraich district, Keshav Chaudhary, had announced the installation of thermal sensor cameras along the Indo-Nepal border. Afterward, he declared that the task of placing wires etc for this project will begin shortly. According to the report, this decision was taken by the Government of India.

DM and SP on border visit

In all of its reports on the Indo-Nepal border, OpIndia has expressly emphasised the Balrampur district. These accounts describe the takeover of territories not just on the Jarwa border, but also on routes going to other border districts and up to the city’s temples.

Following the publication of the 21 segments of our report, the District Magistrate and SP of Balrampur district jointly visited the border regions. Balrampur Police has released the specifics of this visit on their official Facebook page, and it is reported that the inspection was undertaken for security reasons.

Murderer of temple priest arrested

In its findings published earlier this month, OpIndia highlighted the growing Muslim population in Nepal, as well as the increase in Islamic worship places and religious radicalism in the area. Then we discussed how incidents of ‘love jihad‘ and ‘land jihad’ are on the rise in Nepal. OpIndia’s team also visited the districts of Dong and Kapilvastu to understand the ground situation there.

According to news released in Nepali media agency ‘Rashtra Sandesh’ on September 12, 2022, a man named Mohammad Qasim was arrested for shooting and killing 68-year-old priest Siyaram Shah of Hanuman temple in August 2020 in Nepal’s Rauthat district. The police launched an intense campaign two years after the murder. Narullahalai, the Dewahi Gonahi municipality’s then-ward president, was the main conspirator in this murder.

