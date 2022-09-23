Friday, September 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsRana Ayyub gets slammed by Muslim users on Twitter for trying to hint that...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Rana Ayyub gets slammed by Muslim users on Twitter for trying to hint that hijab is not compulsory in Islam

In a tweet, Rana cited the Quran and wrote, "There is no compulsion in religion- Surah Baqarah." Soon after, scores of angry Muslims descended on her Twitter timeline and slammed her for 'misinterpreting the Holy book' and suggesting that women had a choice when it came to religious attire.

OpIndia Staff
Rana Ayyub gets slammed by Muslim users on Twitter for trying to hint that hijab is not compulsory in Islam
Rana Ayyub, Anti-Hijab protests in Iran, images via Al Jazeera and NDTV
5

On Thursday (September 22), ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub drew the ire of some Muslims on social media after she spoke out in support of the anti-hijab protests in Iran.

In a tweet, she cited the Quran and wrote, “There is no compulsion in religion- Surah Baqarah.” Soon after, scores of angry Muslims descended on her Twitter timeline and slammed her for ‘misinterpreting the Holy book’ and suggesting that women had a choice when it came to religious attire.

Screengrab of the tweets by Rana Ayyub

One Twitter user (@Dr_Khan96) wrote, “Obviously she knows the context behind the verse. There is no doubt that this well-wisher of gustakh (Blasphemer) is one of the staunch enemies of Islam.”

“But need to look out for those among us who still support her in her anti-Islamic narrative,” the user added.

Screengrab of the tweet

One Sanif Sultan stated, “This verse is referring to non-Muslims. Muslims don’t get to pick and choose in following Islam and then use this verse out of context to defend their deviant behaviour.”

Screengrab of the tweet

“Being a journalist, stick to your journalism. Just because you read a verse, don’t mean you can paste it anywhere without knowing its context. And know that misinterpreting the Quran is a big sin,” one Mohammed warned.

Screengrab of the tweet

“You lost all respect. I don’t see any difference between you and Barkha Dutt. Shame on you Rana,” wrote one Mukarram.

She had earlier stirred the hornet’s nest by extending her support to the anti-hijab protests in Iran. Given that Rana Ayyub garnered support through her endorsement of hijab in Karnataka schools, her stance in the context of women’s right to choice in Iran did not sit well with Islamists.

“I will fight for a woman’s right to wear Hijab and I will also fight for another woman’s choice to not wear it. Be it India or Iran, stop telling women how to dress and behave in public. Back off,” Rana Ayyub wrote in a tweet.

Screengrab of the tweet by Rana Ayyub

She had also called the Iranian regime ‘fascist’ and made a futile appeal to her supporters to fight against it.

Screengrab of the tweet by Rana Ayyub

It is worth emphasising that women in Iran are forced to wear a hijab, which covers the head and neck and hides the hair, under Islamic law, which has been in place since the 1979 revolution. While Iranian women battle to be emancipated from the restrictions of headscarves, the hijab is used to further the Islamic agenda across the world.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRana Ayyub fraud, Rana Ayyub donation, Iran protest videos
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,093FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com