On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi designated Modhera village in Gujarat’s Mehsana district as India’s first solar-powered village. In his remarks, PM Modi stated that it is a historic day for Modhera as it takes a significant step toward harvesting solar power. Modhera, which is synonymous with the Sun Temple, would be recognised for its advances in solar energy, according to PM Modi.

According to sources, the endeavour to transform Modhera into a net renewable energy provider was a collaboration between the Gujarat government and the Centre. The village’s residents are now projected to save 60-100% on their power expenses.

PM said, “Today, new energy of development has been infused into Modhera, Mehsana, and the whole region of North Gujarat. Many initiatives linked to dairy, skill development, and health have been inaugurated and the foundation stone has been laid today, ranging from power to water to road and rail.”

आज मोढेरा के लिए, मेहसाणा के लिए और पूरे नॉर्थ गुजरात के लिए विकास की नई ऊर्जा का संचार हुआ है।



बिजली, पानी से लेकर रोड, रेल तक



डेयरी से लेकर कौशल विकास और स्वास्थ्य से जुड़े अनेक प्रोजेक्ट्स का आज लोकार्पण और शिलान्यास हुआ है।



“What was not done by invaders to destroy Modhera? This is the land which witnessed atrocities. Modhera is now becoming an example in the world for its Heritage as well as modernity,” PM Modi further added while addressing the gathering at the function.

Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Gujarat, adding that “previously even cycles were not manufactured, today we are manufacturing automobiles, metro coaches, and the day is not far when Gujarat would also manufacture aeroplanes.”

The Prime Minister stated that up until now, the government generated power and the people purchased it. Now the central government is attempting to encourage people to install solar panels on their properties. The government is providing financial aid to encourage solar energy throughout the country.

The state government had allocated 12 hectares of land for the solarisation of Modhera Sun Temple and Town. The project was implemented at a cost of Rs. 80.66 crores, which was shared by the Gujarat government and the Centre.

According to reports, 1300 1kW solar panels have been put on the rooftops of houses in Modhera village. Its produced power is used during the day. A 15 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Sujjanpura, Mehsana, stores energy by charging batteries during the day and supplies electricity at night.

Near Modhera Sun Temple, a 50-kW solar-powered electric car charging and parking infrastructure complex, as well as a battery energy storage System (BESS), has been erected.

The solar project in Modhera is reportedly the country’s first “grid-connected mega-watt hour scale battery energy storage system.” According to Modhera Sarpanch Jatanben Thakor, power bills have been reduced to zero for several households that would earlier pay ₹1000 per month. “Solar panels have been installed at all feasible houses, free of cost. In case of excess power, we earn extra income too,” the village Head added.

The Chaulukya dynasty erected the Modhera Sun Temple on the banks of the Pushpavati river. “The remains of the Sun Temples at Modhera are relics of times gone by when reverence of the natural elements fire, air, earth, water and sky were at their peak sharing space with myriad manifestations of Vedic gods,” reads the website of Gujarat tourism.