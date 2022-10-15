Allahabad HC grants bail to Nadeem Ansari, accused of sharing video of Nupur Sharma being beheaded

Nadeem Ansari, who uploaded a video on Facebook depicting the beheading of former BJP spokesman Nupur Sharma, has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. He was granted bail by the Justice Deepak Verma bench after taking the case’s facts and circumstances into account.

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail to one Nadeem Ansari who allegedly posted a video on Facebook showing #NupurSharma being beheaded. pic.twitter.com/gXrvqiXW0r — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) October 14, 2022

Ansari was arrested on June 13, 2022, and has been charged under Section 153. A, 295. A, 505(2) I.P.C., and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2008 on the grounds that he attempted to stir up racial unrest by posting a video on Facebook and his mobile device depicting the beheading of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Nadeem Ansari submitted the immediate normal bail application in front of the court and claimed that he was innocent and had been wrongfully accused in the case.

The bail order. (Source: Live Law)

This comes after the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday, October 13, refused bail to Gauhar Chishti, the Khadim of the Ajmer Dargah, who had called for the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to be beheaded. On July 14, 2022, the police in Hyderabad arrested Chishti. The court ruled that Chishti’s active arrest from Hyderabad and the alleged recovery of several mobile phones were proof of his claimed active involvement in the crime.

Rajasthan High Court dismisses bail plea filed by #Ajmer Dargah Cleric Gauhar Chisti who allegedly provoked a crowd of 3000 people to raise #SarTanSeJuda slogan against Nupur Sharma. The video of his speech went viral, which allegedly led to Amravati and Udaipur beheading cases. pic.twitter.com/nvPTF0UIho — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) October 13, 2022

Outside the Ajmer dargah on June 17, Gauhar Chishti shouted pro-beheading statements. His remarks went viral, and Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Kolhe, two Hindu tailors from Udaipur, are said to have been brutally murdered in Maharashtra as a result.

The controversy over Nupur Sharma’s comments during a TV debate has taken a terrible turn, with Sharma receiving numerous death threats and numerous others being attacked by Islamists simply for supporting her on social media and elsewhere. Many individuals have already been brutally killed by Islamists because of their support for Nupur Sharma. Several other persons have received death threats.

Further, the terrorist organisation Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) threatened Hindus and Sikhs in June of this year in response to Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad. On June 6, this year, Al Qaeda issued a letter threatening suicide bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat in order to “fight for the honour of the Prophet.”