Sunday, October 23, 2022
As PM Modi celebrates Diwali in Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022, know his special bond with Ayodhya and Shri Ram

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 5th August 2020. Image Source: Twitter handle of Modi Archive
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the Ayodhya Deepotsav on 23rd October 2022, it is a good time to recall his special bond with Bhagwan Shri Ram and the ancient city of the deity that is Ayodhya. Twitter handle Modi Archive has published a thread mentioning the details of the same.

India’s politics took a sharp Dharmic turn after Somnath to Ayodhya Ram Rath Yatra was undertaken by Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani for the righteous demand of building a grand Ram Mandir at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. Narendra Modi was Gujarat BJP’s General Secretary at that time. For the Gujarat section of this Yatra, Modi was the charioteer. As can be seen in the old photographs, he was one of the key motivators who inspired people to come together for the noble cause of building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was first noticed on the national spectrum of politics with his Ekta Yatra which started from Kanyakumari and culminated by raising the tricolor at Lal Chowk in Srinagar in Kashmir on 26th January 1992. Days before that, on 14th January 1992, Modi was in Ayodhya with this Yatra to seek blessings of Lord Shri Ram. At that time he vowed, “I’ll only return when Ram Mandir construction begins”.

Narendra Modi’s personal collection contains handwritten heartfelt poetry noted on the letterhead of the Jammu and Kashmir state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The poetry means, “Ram is not a person’s name but a name given to an instinct. Ram is our thought, philosophy, love, nature, and wisdom. Ram is the golden peak of eternal life values. Ram is the essence of our culture. Ram is our religion, our karma, and our conclusion. Ram is our devotion, our power, and our mind. Is there any climate of prosperity without the ideals of Ram? Where is Bharatvarsh in this India without Ram?”

In October 1998, Mauritius hosted the ‘International Ramayana Conference’. Narendra Modi was invited to attend the conference in Moka. Modi spoke with great zeal about the life of Bhagwaan Shri Ram, leaving a lasting impression on those in attendance.

The 500-year-old Ram Mandir movement, and Modi’s personal journey of devotion, culminated on 5th August 2020 when the foundation stone for Bhagwan Shri Ram’s bhavya mandir in Ayodhya was laid by him.

Narendra Modi has always been vocal about his Dharmic and civilizational identity. In his second tenure as the Prime Minister, he is addressing many civilizational issues and putting efforts to decolonize Indian society. Participating in Deepotsav 2022 at Ayodhya, he is expected to motivate the masses and energize this movement in his unique style.

