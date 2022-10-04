Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Rajasthan: Witness in Kanhaiya Lal case undergoes surgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage, family cites financial stress and mental issues

Kanhaiya Lal murder case: Eye-witness Rajkumar Sharma suffers brain hemorrhage, critical
Rajkumar Sharma (Image Source- News18)
On Monday, one of the eye-witnesses of the Kanhaiya Lal murder case named Rajkumar Sharma was diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage and was immediately shifted to the RNT Medical College and Hospital in Udaipur. The state administrative and health officials ensured that Sharma who is facing financial problems is treated with proper medical facilities, as per reports.

According to the reports, the state administrative officials established a green corridor and drove neuro specialists from SMS hospital in Jaipur to Udaipur. The doctors from Jaipur operated on Sharma for around 5 hours on Monday. The patient is critical and is under observation. He will regain consciousness after 2 days, as per reports.

Also, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot talked with the Udaipur district collector and health professionals to discuss Sharma’s health condition. His health is being monitored by a dedicated team of specialists, confirmed DP Singh, Principal and Controller of RNT Medical College, Udaipur.

Before the team of doctors from Jaipur reached Udiapur for Sharma’s treatment, the principal of RNT Medical College in Udaipur and his entire team had provided proper treatment to Sharma. However, after the administrative intervention, the patient was handed over to the neurosurgeons, Dr Manish Aggarwal and Dr Rashim Kataria who reached Udaipur on October 3. The patient was then shifted to the neuro ward of Maharana Bhupal Govt Hospital (MB Hospital) where he was operated for around 5 hours.

Reportedly, Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat and District Collector Tarachand Meena also reached MB Hospital and met Rajkumar’s family members. He assured them of all the possible help and talked to the doctors inquiring about Sharma’s health. The doctors informed that the patient had been treated well and that he would regain consciousness by Wednesday.

Sharma’s family members meanwhile stated that he (Rajkumar) had been suffering from mental issues for two months owing to financial difficulties. “He had been suffering from a headache for the past five days but refused to go to the hospital despite repeated pleas”, they noted. Rajkumar Sharma was one of the assistants who worked for Kanhaiya Lal. He was attacked by the murderers Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad when he and his assistant colleague Ishwar Gaur tried to save Kanhaiya Lal.

According to the complaint filed by Kanhaiya’s son, both the assistants Sharma and Ishwar Gaur tried to save Kanhaiya Lal but the murderers launched an attack on the duo. Gaur also sustained injuries during the incident. The incident happened on June 28, when two Islamists named Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad murdered tailor Kanhaiya Lal for supporting ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a social media post. Sharma had allegedly made ‘blasphemous comments’ against the Prophet during a live television debate.

Rajkumar Sharma worked at Kanhaiya’s store during the daytime and handled online meal deliveries at night. After the brutal incident, he did not step out of his home fearing that he would also be killed by the murderers like Kanhaiya Lal. Later he faced financial difficulties leading to several mental issues as claimed by his family members. Rajkumar has been operated by specialist doctors on Monday and is under observation at Maharana Bhupal Govt Hospital, Udaipur.

Searched termsRajasthan govt, Kanhaiya Lal case, brain surgery
