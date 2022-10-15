In Tamil Nadu, a cricket debate between two drunken friends turned violent when one was stabbed to death by the other for mocking his icon. According to reports, a youth was killed for making fun of Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL squad. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday (October 11) night near the SIDCO Industrial Estate in Mallur, Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, P Vignesh (26) and S Dharmaraj (21), both cricket fans, got into a verbal spat over the sport on Tuesday. Vignesh, a Mumbai Indian fan, disparaged Virat Kohli and RCB, which irritated Dharmaraj. The argument quickly evolved into a physical battle, and Dharmaraj attacked his friend Vignesh with a bottle, then with a cricket bat, before fleeing the spot.

The police team investigating the matter stated that Vignesh frequently made fun of Dharmaraj’s stammering. According to media reports, on the day of the incident also, Vignesh poked fun at Dharmaraj and even body-shamed him for his speech defect and compared that with Kohli and RCB’s performances, which further infuriated his friend.

“During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had the habit of body shaming Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer. On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This infuriated Dharmaraj who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot,” said the police.

A police team recovered Vignesh’s body on Wednesday morning, bringing the tragedy to light. Dharmaraj was arrested on Thursday after a murder complaint was filed against him. The body of the victim was taken to the Ariyalur Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.