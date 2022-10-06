On Wednesday, at least 8 people died after drowning during flash floods in the Mal river in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district during Durga idol immersion on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

The tragic incident happened in the evening when hundreds of devotees gathered on the banks of the Mal river to celebrate the festival.

According to a PTI report, Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara informed that 50 persons have been rescued so far after being swept away by the river’s sudden swell. There are 13 people with mild injuries hospitalized.

“Teams of the NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration are working together to conduct search and rescue operations. Downstream, the search operations have started,” Godara stated.

Bulu Chik Barack, State Backward Class Minister, who also is the MLA from Mal constituency said that he was present when the incident took place and feared that the death toll is likely to go up, PTI reported.

“I was on the spot when this incident happened. Several people have been swept away, many are missing. Hundreds of people were present here when this incident took place,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office informed in a tweet that PM Modi has offered his condolences to those who lost their loved ones.

“Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” the PMO quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, urged the state government to increase rescue efforts.

Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now.

“Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as a flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now. I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & @chief_west to urgently step up rescue efforts & provide assistance to those in distress,” he tweeted.