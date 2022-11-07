On Friday 4th November 2022, 83-year-old RN Kulkarni, a retired assistant director of the central intelligence bureau, died after being hit by a car in the Manasa Gangotri area of Mysuru. The police investigating the case have now found that it was not an accident but a planned homicide.

According to sources close to the investigation, Kulkarni was killed after questioning a neighbour about allegedly violating Mysuru City Corporation by-laws while constructing a building, reports The New Indian Express.

A complaint filed by Kulkarni’s son-in-law Sanjaya Angadi stated that Kulkarni, upon learning that their neighbour Madappa was constructing a building, had urged that he leave the space as required by law. “But Madappa had not considered my father-in-law’s request and started the construction, violating the by-laws. My father-in-law filed a complaint with the corporation and even brought a stay on the construction from the High Court,” the complaint stated.

Kulkarni, an ex-intelligence officer, had previously discovered that he was being followed by numerous vehicles with the intention of crashing with him. “Our father-in-law had revealed this to us over the phone as we stay in the US. We had told him to file a complaint, and he did with the local police station. He had also written to the city police commissioner and even to the Prime Minister’s Office along with details of vehicles (number plates) that followed him on three different occasions,” said Angadi.

The police have initiated an investigation under IPC Sections 302 and 34 and have launched an inquiry. According to sources, because Sanjaya named Madappa and his sons as suspects in the case, the police have taken the three into custody for questioning. We are looking into it from all aspects to determine the exact basis for the crime,” City Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta said.

RN Kulkarni, who had penned a book exposing Jihad, was hit by the car at around 5:30 pm on November 4 when he was going for an evening walk. The VV Puram traffic police initially filed a hit-and-run case. However, CCTV evidence that circulated on social media assisted investigators in determining that it was a murder.

CCTV footage from a nearby camera had shown he was walking by the roadside and the car turned towards him with the sole purpose of hitting the veteran ex-officer and running away as he fell down. Kulkarni was thrown into the air by the speeding car before hitting the ground. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries later.

A case has been registered at the Jayalakshmi police station in this regard. It is notable that RK Kulkarni retired from the services in 2000.