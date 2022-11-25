Good governance during a natural calamity: How we can find ways to alleviate the adverse effects

Natural disasters are a difficult reality. Every year, people all over the world face several disasters. Regardless of our beliefs, these disasters such as earthquakes and floods have a huge impact.

Some of the major natural disasters such as the Tsunami, Gujarat Earthquake, and floods across Mumbai, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Kashmir which India has witnessed over the years have affected nearly 108 crore people. 79,732 people have lost their lives in these natural incidences. In a report released by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) India ranks among the top three countries that bore the impact of natural disasters in recent years.

Given that natural calamities are unpredictable, it is challenging to seize control and bring back normalcy immediately. It is important that the government along with various public and private entities partner to assess, monitor and find a solution to the problem. Support from various other sections of society is critical for the government to minimise losses. It is thus imperative that we are prepared, on home ground, to tackle such crises and put in order a plan that is thought through and effective.

Thanks to new and advanced technologies many disasters are being monitored, informed well in advance, and handled better when occurred. Natural disasters put development gains at risk, but development choices in turn can increase disaster risks. Therefore, one should ensure that every aspect of development contributes to reducing disaster risks rather than generating new risks. In this context, governance is increasingly recognized as critical. Good or weak governance can be seen as one of the fundamental factors influencing disaster risk. Appropriate institutional, policy and legal frameworks are essential. Good governance is expected to elevate disaster risk reduction into a policy priority, allocate the necessary resources to it, ensure and enforce its implementation, and assign accountability for failures as well as facilitate participation by all relevant stakeholders.

It is evident that some governments have successfully adopted and implemented disaster management or Disaster risk reduction (DRR) policies while others have lagged behind. The shortcomings of disaster management are attributed to weak governance.

Karnataka displayed some strong management skills during COVID. The administration went all out with testing, tracking and treatment to tackle the mounting cases in districts. The government used a two-pronged approach – utilising existing resources at the district level to strengthen these facilities further to create a robust infrastructure in preparation for the future. It has continued to ramp up efforts post covid to ensure sophisticated, multi-speciality hospitals with ICU facilities and other services in all parts of the state.

Even with the unprecedented rains, the government took swift action and released ₹600 crores to manage the rain and flood situation across the state. In Bengaluru, the BBMP deployed de-watering pumps and evacuated people from inundated areas. It has already set the wheels in motion to execute a master plan for east Bengaluru and for new development areas.

Since it is impossible to stop the occurrence of natural disasters, it is crucial to find ways to alleviate the adverse effects. These are some methods to reduce the effects. Some actions can be taken reactively, i.e., after a disaster has occurred whereas others need to be taken proactively.

Knowledge Problem: The team providing relief should ideally be decentralized, and quick decision-making should be the priority

Relief Aid for the needy: Government must ensure that the relief aid reaches the most deserving and affected people directly

Maintain Law and Order: People in distress break the rules. This is because an earthquake or flood throws the entire area into chaos. The anti-social elements find this to be a favourable time to conduct their activities. This is where the government can pitch in and show how good governance can bring back the law-and-order situation

Providing Rescue Services: The government is also the most well-equipped when it comes to providing rescue services. With the necessary equipment, the government is better positioned to perform rescue operations and provide necessary services.

(This article has been authored by Dr Ashwath Narayan C.N, the Honourable Minister of State for Information Technology and Biotechnology, Higher Education, Science and Technology and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, for the State of Karnataka)