On November 8, a man killed his 22-year-old girlfriend in a room at Mekhla resort, which is under the jurisdiction of Tilwara police station in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. After the murder, the man posted a video on social media confessing to the crime.

The murder came to light after the main suspect in the case posted a video on social media displaying the girl laying in a pool of blood on a bed in a hotel room, with the man saying “Bewafai Nahi Karne Ka (do not be unfaithful)”. It implied that he killed her because she was cheating on him. (Potentially sensitive content, viewers’ discretion advised)

The video was taken immediately after assaulting the girl by slitting her throat, and she was still alive at that time, as she can seen be taking her last breaths in the video. According to police, the video was posted on the victim’s Instagram account on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Shilpa Jhariya, a Jabalpur resident from Barela. Later, the suspect posted another video in which he said he killed the girl because his business partner urged him to do so.

All the videos were reportedly being posted from the Instagram account of the victim. They appear to have been removed from the account. There are still many photos on the Instagram of the victim which have been posted post her murder.

Abhijeet Patidar, the perpetrator, said in the video that he and his partner manage a business in Patna. Abhijeet alleged that his girlfriend was also having an affair with his business partner. She allegedly forced them to provide her Rs 12 lakh before running away to Jabalpur. Abhijeet continued by saying that his partner had asked him to kill her.

According to TI SL Jhariya of the Tilwara police station, it was found during the investigation that the deceased had come to the resort on Sunday with a man by the name of Abhijeet Patidar. Additionally, the pair had provided each of their own identity cards for authentication.

The deceased woman’s identity was recorded as Rakhi Mishra on the ID, which the authorities later found to be a counterfeit. When resort staff members were questioned, it was learned that on Sunday, the lady spent some time with Patidar before leaving, while Patidar stayed at the resort.

On Monday, nevertheless, the woman went back to the resort. The victim woman was still inside the resort when the man later left. The staff used a master key to unlock the door after the woman didn’t open the door until Tuesday morning, only to discover her laying blood-soaked.

Immediately after being alerted, the police launched an investigation into the matter. Searches are being conducted for the man who stayed in the victim’s room. According to SHO Jhariya, CCTV footage is also being examined for any clues relevant to him.

The fact that the young man boarded a cab to the resort has also come to the attention of the cops. On Monday, the accused and the lady boarded a cab to travel to the Mekhla resort. The cab driver was questioned by the police, and they also recorded his testimony. It is reported that the driver provided the police with a significant amount of information. Police also said that Abhijeet Patidar is from Gujarat, not from Patna.