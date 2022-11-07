On Monday (November 7), ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk announced that accounts resorting to ‘malicious impersonation’ would be permanently suspended if they failed to highlight their parodic nature.

In a tweet, he informed, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended.”

Elon Musk added that while such Twitter accounts earlier received warnings, prior to the suspension, the rule would change going forward especially if they have a blue tick already.

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” he emphasised.

The new Twitter owner also pointed out that any change in the names of the verified handles will also lead to the temporary loss of the blue badge.

On being asked whether pseudonyms would be allowed on Twitter in the future, Elon Musk responded, “No problem to use a pseudonym. The high-level principle is just that verified users can’t engage in malicious deception.”

The development comes days after several verified Twitter accounts impersonated Elon Musk and tried to pass off as the ‘real’ owner of the platform.

Elon Musk gives a reality check to journalists

The ‘Twit Chief’ also informed that his mission is to turn the micro-blogging platform into an ‘accurate source of information.’

Photographer Kyle Grantham accused Musk of providing blue badges to all Twitter handles, who are willing to cough up money and thereby worsening the issue of ‘misinformation’ on Twitter.

“And to do this, I’ll let anyone to gives me money appear to be a legitimate source of news, rather than just ensuring all legitimate sources of news are confirmed to be who they say they are,” he said.

Elon Musk responded by emphasising that journalists are not the only source of legitimate information. “You represent the problem. Journalists who think they are the only source of legitimate information. That’s the big lie,” he added.

When Twitter founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey, asked who would determine the accuracy of the information disseminated on the social media platform, Musk said, “As judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch).”

He also unveiled his plan of democratising journalism and empowering people through widespread verification, which can be obtained by paying $8 in the near future.

“Widespread verification will democratize journalism & empower the voice of the people,” Elon Musk announced on Monday (November 7).

On October 27, Elon Musk visited Twitter headquarters, carrying a ceramic sink to ‘let that sink in’ that he was now the new Twitter boss. On the following day, he took over the ownership of the micro-blogging platform and fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal and Legal Head Vijaya Gadde.